JAY — Police are investigating the theft of a 2020 Polaris Ranger enclosed utility vehicle with an attached chicken coop Monday night from the backyard of a residence at 1043 Main St. in North Jay.

The blue side-by-side is still missing but the chain on the coop, which is on skis, broke and the coop rolled over and landed in a ditch across from the residence.

The coop had been brought from a camp owned by Mike and Tammy Bubier and was being fixed up, Tammy Bubier said. They had pulled the coop off the trailer with the side-by-side, which is why it was still attached, she said.

A neighbor noticed the coop in a ditch.

The Bubiers left their home about 6:45 p.m. and returned about 8:20 p.m. and a neighbor was picking up the pieces of the coop from state Route 4, also known as Main Street, she said.

It appears the side-by-side turned left to go south on the road from the driveway, Bubier said.

“It was broad daylight and the Ranger was in the backyard,” she said.

Jay officer Noah Kolodji is investigating, Sgt. Brandon Kelly said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Jay Police Department at 207-897-6766.A