RUMFORD — The Select Board approved 13 appointments at its meeting July 3.

They are:

• Frank Anastasio to the Board of Appeals for three years and Kevin Saisi as an alternate.

• Eric Giroux as animal control officer for one year; Christa Powers as alternate animal control officer for a year.

• Barbara Hammond and Jim Delano as library trustees for three years; Connie Money for two years.

• Tracy Parise and Mary LaPointe to the Poland Spring Benefit Committee for one year.

Advertisement

• Jim Thibodeau to the Rumford Water District for three years.

• Travis Palmer and Jacob Poulin to the Planning Board for three years.

• Bill Porter to the Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste board for three years.

Vacancies include the following:

• One Parks and Recreation Commission member for three years.

• An alternate plumbing inspector for one year.

• Three members of the Board of Appeals.

• Two representatives to the Med-Care board of directors for one year each.