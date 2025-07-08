RUMFORD — Officer Breagh Macaulay and her certified K-9 patrol partner, Rocket, are the newest members of the Police Department.

The Select Board voted 5-0 Thursday, July 3, to approve them.

They were sworn in at a ceremony Monday by Deputy Clerk Bev Thorne at the police station at 150 River St.

“We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our team,” Police Chief Tony Milligan said. “They bring with them years of experience, passion for public service, and some serious K-9 horsepower!”

Macaulay most recently was with the Paris Police Department, where she served with distinction as a K-9 handler and patrol officer.

“With over nine years of full-time law enforcement experience and specialized training through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s Patrol Dog Handler School, she brings a wealth of knowledge and professionalism to our team,” Milligan said.

Macaulay and Rocket officially became a team in March 2021.

Rocket is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois who is patrol-certified in suspect apprehension, tracking, drug and other evidence recovery, building searches, and more. “He’s trained not just to assist in investigations, but to protect officers and the public in dangerous, high-risk situations. Rocket is everything we could ask for in a police K-9 — loyal, disciplined, and ready to serve,” the chief said.

Macaulay and Rocket are the department’s second K-9 team.

Macaulay is filling a position that had been open for 14 months, Milligan said. “This leaves us with two full-time positions that we’re trying to get filled.”

“Officer Lawrence Briggs and his K-9 partner, Niko, continue to do a superb job with drug detection for the Rumford Police Department,” Milligan said. “However, Niko is not patrol certified. He is not trained in suspect apprehension or officer protection during violent encounters.”

“Having both K-9s available expands our utility, increases our readiness and provides broader, overlapping coverage for critical incidents,” he said.