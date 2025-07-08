MEXICO — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office began providing law enforcement services to the town June 30, although a contract has not been finalized, Town Manager Jack Gaudet advised selectmen last week.

Residents voted in August 2024 to disband the local police department. In April, a majority favored contracting the Sheriff’s Office, which offered to provide 24-hour coverage by four deputies for $630,795.

Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said in March his office would also cover for sick or injured deputies and provide detective services at no extra cost.

“They have not moved into their offices yet” in the Town Hall, Gaudet told selectmen, “but right now they only have three officers available, so it’s probably going to go to 18 hours with 6 (hours) on call.”

Gaudet said, “We still do not have a contract. It’s still with legal.”