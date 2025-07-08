MEXICO — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office began providing law enforcement services to the town June 30, although a contract has not been finalized, Town Manager Jack Gaudet advised selectmen last week.
Residents voted in August 2024 to disband the local police department. In April, a majority favored contracting the Sheriff’s Office, which offered to provide 24-hour coverage by four deputies for $630,795.
Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said in March his office would also cover for sick or injured deputies and provide detective services at no extra cost.
“They have not moved into their offices yet” in the Town Hall, Gaudet told selectmen, “but right now they only have three officers available, so it’s probably going to go to 18 hours with 6 (hours) on call.”
Gaudet said, “We still do not have a contract. It’s still with legal.”
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.