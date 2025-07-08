REGION — An exhilarating hike and a wonderous waterfall are a great combination for a summer outing. These seven wondrous waterfalls are all worth seeing: Step Falls, Screw Auger Falls and the Falls at Frenchmen’s Hole, in Newry; The Cataracts, in Andover; Rumford Falls in Rumford; Smalls Falls south of Rangeley in Township E; and Angel Falls near Byron in Township E. Choose a hot day to visit them all or take a few at a time.

Rangeley area:

Angel Falls

Angel Falls is a hidden gem just waiting to be discovered by those willing to venture off the beaten path. With an impressive 90-foot plunge, it’s considered one of the tallest single-drop waterfalls in the state.

It is a short hike from the trailhead to the base of the waterfall — just over a mile round trip with a moderate 200-foot elevation gain. The trail crosses Berdeen Stream and Mountain Brook several times as it winds through the forest. When water levels are low, rock-hopping makes the crossings manageable. Another alternative is to pack a pair of water shoes and embrace a refreshing wade. Use caution as wet rocks can be slippery.

After heavy rains, the brook crossings can be dangerous or even impassable. Plan accordingly.

Reaching Angel Falls requires a bit of backroad adventure. There are two main routes to the trailhead from the Rangeley area, both following Bemis Road, a gravel road that can be rough at times.

• Option 1: Via Houghton

From the village of Oquossoc, head south on Route 17 for about 18.5 miles to Houghton. Turn right onto an unnamed gravel road (adjacent to a large open field). Cross a bridge over the Swift River, then take an immediate right onto Bemis Road. Follow Bemis Road north for about 3.5 miles. Watch for a small parking area and trail sign on the left side of the road.

• Option 2: Via Herbie Welch Road

Take Route 17 south from Oquossoc for 3.7 miles, then turn right onto Herbie Welch Road. Continue for about a mile to a four-way intersection. Take a left onto Bemis Road and follow it south for about 11 miles. The Angel Falls trailhead will be marked by a sign on the right.

Once parked, follow the dirt road downhill through a gravel pit, keeping an eye out for red blazes marking the trail. Cross Berdeen Stream, then bear left and continue following the trail along Mountain Brook to Angel Falls.

Smalls Falls

For a waterfall adventure without a long hike, Smalls Falls in Township E delivers big rewards just steps from the main road. Smalls Falls is a series of cascades and horsetail falls that drop a total of 54 feet through an impressive Sandy River gorge. The scenic stop is adjacent to a Route 4 rest area 12 miles south of Rangeley. The maintained rest area includes interpretive signs, picnic tables and pit toilets.

With several deep pools, Smalls Falls is a popular swimming destination, especially on hot summer days. For those who prefer to stay dry, flat boulders along the banks provide the perfect perch for dipping toes and taking in the view.

A set of cement stairs at the north end of the parking area leads to the pebbled shore of the lowest, and most popular, swimming hole.

A footbridge at the base of the falls offers unobstructed views of the two lower falls. From the opposite side of the bridge, follow the path alongside a chain-link fence for access to the upper falls.

Rumford Falls in Rumford

Originally referred to as Pennacook Falls or New Pennacook Falls, Rumford Falls is series of drops of the Androscoggin River. Although the river drops a total of 176 feet, dams have split the once continuous cascade into several distinct sections. The huge upper falls is still spectacular by any standard, especially in times of high water.

Bands of St. Francis Indians once hunted and fished here, where salmon spawn in the pool below Upper Falls. Sawmills and gristmills were built to harness water power from the falls, and in 1882, industrialist Hugh J. Chisholm recognized the falls’ potential for the manufacture of paper. The first paper mill drew an infusion of people and money into the sleepy community of about 200 residents and the production of paper still dominates Rumford’s riverfront and economy.

The trail to see the falls follows sidewalks and a gravel road for a 1.6 mile loop. Heading in a counter-clockwise direction from the visitor center, the route goes moderately uphill on the sidewalk along U.S. Route 2 for a half mile. Turning left onto South Rumford Road, cross the Androscoggin River on a high bridge with great views of the dam and Rumford in the background. On the opposite side of the bridge, on the left, a gated gravel road heads northward (downstream) parallel to the river. Along this section are lookouts that provide views of the dam and Rumford Falls. After .7 miles, the gravel road intersects Bridge Street (state Route 108). Turn left (west) on the sidewalk and continue over two bridges and past a war memorial before returning to the visitor center parking lot.

The Cataracts in Andover

Hiking The Cataracts in the winter through — 3 feet of snow — can be a magical experience. In summer, however the trail can be buggy, so be sure to cover up and wear lots of bug spray. The Cataracts are about a 40-minute drive from Bethel. Once you reach Mill’s Market in Andover Center, take the next left and drive 5.5 miles. You can park on the street or in a small nearby lot. During the summer, you’ll find waterfalls, swimming holes, and dramatic gorges along the trail. The lower falls feature a 12-foot drop through a narrow slot at the end of a deep gorge. The middle falls, known as The Cataract, is a stunning 70-foot cascade that glides down smooth rocks into a pothole. The upper falls, or The Flume, is the widest and most photogenic — and also the most popular — offering refreshing swimming spots.

Newry area:

Step Falls

For many young hikers, Step Falls in Newry is a rite of passage — often their very first hike. Of all the hikes and waterfalls in the area, this is one of the most popular, making it a frequent spot for tourists. The parking lot can fill up quickly, and parking on the road is not allowed. Fortunately, signs are excellent and the location is easy to find: take Route 26 to Newry, turn left onto Bear River Road, and continue for about 7.8 miles. The entrance will be on your right at 1657 Bear River Road.

Owned by Bethel’s Mahoosuc Land Trust, the 24-acre Step Falls Preserve includes land on both sides of Wight Brook. The brook flows over wide, open ledges and smooth potholes, creating numerous pools ideal for wading, swimming, and sunbathing. On a hot day, wear durable jeans or shorts — you can slide right down the rocks into the cool water.

Screw Auger Falls

Drive a little farther up Bear River Road, through Newry and into Grafton Notch State Park, to reach Screw Auger Falls, about 25 minutes from Bethel village. Like Step Falls, it can get busy on summer weekends, especially during hot weather, and the parking lot often reaches capacity. Still, the many flat ledges and sunbathing spots along the river provide plenty of space to spread out.

The falls begin with a dramatic 25-foot plunge over a broad granite ledge, creating a curtain of whitewater as it drops into a scenic gorge. From there, the Bear River continues its descent, tumbling another 30 feet through a winding gorge filled with potholes, shallow pools and rocky grottoes. One unique highlight is a small natural arch — a rare geological feature in New England.

As you walk along the gorge to the best waterfall viewing area, a series of interpretive signs offer fascinating local history. You’ll learn about settlers who, in the 1850s, built a sawmill directly over the falls, powered entirely by the current. The mill operated until it burned down in the 1860s. You’ll also discover how the falls themselves were formed thousands of years ago as glacial meltwaters carried sand and rocks that carved and polished the gorge, forming the potholes still visible today.

Facilities at the site include picnic tables, pit toilets and a large parking area. If you have more time, Grafton Notch State Park offers additional natural attractions, including the moderate-to-difficult hike to Table Rock, which rewards you with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.

The Falls at Frenchman’s Hole

Frenchman’s Hole is about 25 minutes from Bethel on Bull Branch Road on the Sunday River side of Newry. Residents wish outsiders didn’t know about Frenchman’s Hole but the cat is out of the bag so be prepared for sharing the space with lots of others, especially on a hot day.

When you arrive, look for a small parking lot on the left. Park and walk back down the road from the way you came, and you’ll see a couple of picnic tables, and then a line of rocks. There is a stone staircase here going down to the upper pool of the waterfall.

The Falls are fun on a hot day. Jumping in for the first time can be a little scary, but with lots of encouragement from bystanders, you somehow will find the nerve. Climb up a rope or a rock to get back to the top. There is an outhouse in the parking lot.