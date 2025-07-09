CHESTERVILLE — Dawn Chadwick has been elected to the Chesterville Select Board following a special write-in election July 8.
She succeeds Jason Ward, who resigned in May.
Chadwick received 14 votes, followed by David Gray with 10, Edward Hastings with six, and five votes cast for other individuals, according to Registrar of Voters Melissa Taylor. A total of 35 votes were cast.
