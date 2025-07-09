FARMINGTON — A year ago, Jennifer Ballou wondered aloud to the Select Board what it would take to bring the Vietnam War Veterans Memorial replica of the Wall That Heals to Farmington.

Over the long holiday weekend last week, Ballou’s work to make it happen came to fruition, drawing more than 8,800 visitors from as far away as Minnesota, Virginia and South Carolina, and hundreds of volunteers from around the New England states to Farmington.

Ballou, formerly Jennifer Bowser, a U.S. Navy veteran and the adjutant of American Legion District 4 in Maine and a member of the American Legion Post 28 in Farmington, was recognized Tuesday for her quest to answer her question from one year ago.

Police Chief Kenneth Charles presented her with a Civilian Service Award on behalf of the Police Department and town during this week’s Select Board meeting.

She thanked everyone involved, including the committee she co-chaired with Brian Ellis, of New Vineyard, also a Navy veteran, to bring the wall to town. Farmington employees also pitched in to help.

“This went way beyond what I had thought it would be,” she said.

There were veterans who told their Vietnam War stories for the first time along with family members who lost loved ones, she said. Not only was it a memorable healing experience for many, it also brought visitors to restaurants and other businesses in the community.

The American Legion donated a bench made for the event by Foster Career and Technical Education Center students in Farmington to the town; the Select Board accepted it.

Ellis said the wall was never alone — people were at it at all times of the day and night.

The wall lists over 58,200 names of service members who either were missing in action and presumed dead or who died in the war.

Countless other service members have died after returning home for multiple reasons, including combat related injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder, suicide and medical ailments related to their Vietnam service, according to Charles.

Before planning began, Ballou developed a vision to bring the mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to Farmington.

The “Wall That Heals best represented her desire to honor and remember this remarkable generation. With Jennifer’s leadership, an organizing committee was developed and an application for the wall visit was submitted. The nationwide site selection process is highly competitive,” Charles read from the award plaque.

Over the past several months, Ballou dedicated countless hours to planning meetings, attending training, visiting other wall locations, fundraising, promoting and preparing for the wall visit, he said.

“Farmington was fortunate to one, having been selected, two, during the 50-year anniversary of the end of the war, and three, during the July 4th week with many associated events that enhanced our wall experience,” Charles said. “This demonstrates the (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation’s) trust in Jennifer’s and the town’s capacity for a successful event,” he said.

The award concluded with “In recognition of your vision, leadership and care for the community, I am proud to present this year’s Civilian Service Award to Jennifer M. Ballou,” Charles said.

Town officials and those at the meeting applauded Ballou’s service to the community.