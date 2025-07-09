RANGELEY — Local officials Wednesday cited collaborative public safety efforts and community support in the successful search for a man missing for nearly 24 hours this week in extreme heat, rain and thunderstorms.

Nearly 100 volunteers, emergency responders and others searched for Brian Shorey, 61, of Oquossuc Village, who was reported missing at 5:23 p.m. Monday and found about 3 p.m. Tuesday on Carry Road, which runs between state Route 16 and the Haines Landing boat launch on Cupsuptic Lake.

A Silver Alert was issued overnight.

Police Chief Richard Caton IV said the heat caused some disorientation for Shorey and raised concerns among rescuers of medical issues.

“It was extremely hot,” he said.

The search was coordinated among police, firefighters, game wardens, sheriff’s deputies and citizen volunteers, according to Caton and Fire Rescue Chief Mike Bacon.

Advertisement

U.S. Border Patrol provided crucial aerial support using drones and thermal imaging. A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit was also deployed.

The search was temporarily suspended at 11 p.m. Monday. The temperature had reached the 90s and rainstorms and thunderstorms were forecast, Caton said Wednesday.

Police and firefighters received multiple leads and one led them Tuesday to a parking lot near the Haines Landing boat launch. Shorey was found on Carry Road behind a gate leading to Cupsuptic Lake.

“We believe he was outside all night long,” Caton said.

Due to his prolonged exposure to the heat and weather, he was taken by MaineHealth EMS ambulance personnel to the Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airport in Rangeley and flown by LifeFlight of Maine Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he was treated and released late Tuesday night, Caton said.

Caton and Bacon thanked the emergency responders and community members who helped bring Shorey home safely.

“This incident is a powerful reminder of the strength of our community and the importance of collaborative public safety efforts,” they wrote in joint release posted on Facebook.