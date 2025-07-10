JAY — A Livermore Falls man was charged Wednesday with stealing a 2020 Polaris Ranger utility all-terrain vehicle from a Jay residence Monday night, damaging a chicken coop in the process.

Jay police arrested Johnathan Tibbetts, 42, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-failure to stop, aggravated criminal mischief, and theft by receiving stolen property, according Jay Sgt. Brandon Kelly.

The ATV was taken from the backyard of Mike and Tammy Bubier’s residence at 1043 Main St. The chicken coop was attached to the ATV, but a chain connecting the two broke and the coop, which was empty, was found rolled over in a ditch on state Route 4 in North Jay, across from the owners’ residence, according to authorities.

Police located it on Main Street in Livermore Falls after residents called in several tips to police, Kelly wrote in an email.

Tibbetts fled when approached by officers, but was located later after a search. The ATV was returned to its owners.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Livermore Falls Police Department assisted the Jay Police.

Tibbetts was being held Thursday in lieu of $300 bail at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. If he doesn’t post bail by Friday, he will make an initial appearance before a judge.

Owner Tammy Bubier said she was not happy with the low bail set.

“We, as society, pay for this twice … recouping the loss of our property, and our tax dollars were spent on the four-plus-hour search for this guy while he ran and alluded the police officers. The system makes it so their efforts and time are a joke,” Bubier wrote in a Facebook direct message to the Sun Journal. “We truly appreciate everything the (Police Department) did yesterday and their continued efforts ended in his arrest, but what a slap in their face for him to have such low bail.”