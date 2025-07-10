RUMFORD — There is a shortage of seasonal workers for the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments, the respective superintendents said recently.

Public Works Superintendent Dale Roberts said there is one summer worker instead of the usual three or four. “They want too much money,” he said.

It is unclear what wages were offered to potential employees.

Minimum wage in Maine increased to $14.65 an hour on Jan. 1.

Roberts said it takes a little longer to get some things done. However, instead of flaggers for construction projects, they have been using mobile traffic lights, he said.

For Parks and Recreation, Superintendent Marcus Palmer has three of the six workers usually required to help maintain the Hosmer Complex, most of the town’s cemeteries and other tasks.

“It’s slower getting things done. We need to prioritize,” he said.