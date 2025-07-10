SANDY RIVER PLANTATION — Two Massachusetts juveniles with no driver’s licenses flipped a stolen vehicle from the Bay State after being spotted by a border patrol agent on state Route 4 Tuesday, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Thursday.

The two were not injured and were held in temporary custody until their parents came to get them, he said.

Lt. David St. Laurent said one was 14 years old but he did not know the age of the other.

According to the sheriff, Deputy Jerry Maccione responded about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to a call from Massachusetts authorities for assistance in locating a stolen 2004 Chevrolet sedan reportedly driven by a juvenile with another as a passenger. A ping on a cellphone indicated it was in the Phillips area traveling along state Route 4.

Deputies immediately relayed the vehicle description to U.S. Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement units, anticipating that the vehicle was heading northbound. A U.S. Border Patrol agent observed it on Route 4 in Sandy River Plantation and it sped off, Nichols said.

Shortly after, the driver lost control near the intersection of state Route 4 and Gray Road and the car overturned onto its roof.

Maccione conducted the investigation. Rangeley Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.

The incident is under review in cooperation with Massachusetts authorities, Nichols said.