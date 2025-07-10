FARMINGTON — For the 22nd year, youth from across Maine and Boston are gathering in Farmington for a free two-week performing arts intensive hosted by City Lights North at the old State Theatre.

Organized by Tiane Donahue in collaboration with Boston City Lights, the intensive began June 29 and runs through July 13. It offers students ages 6 to 18 immersive training in dance, music, theater, fencing and art, culminating in a public performance at Emery Theatre on July 13 at 3 p.m.

“We wanted to give our kids from Boston and kids here in Maine a chance to work intensively on their performance abilities,” Donahue said. “To have dedicated time and space to focus on developing dance, music, theater in a professional setting. Bringing pros in provides an education every participant benefits from.”

Students rehearse 10 production numbers in just two weeks, simulating the pace and rigor of a professional touring schedule.

“The training echoes what performers will experience on a major tour,” Donahue said. “Maine youth who graduate from the intensive are sponsored throughout the year to join Boston performances and events.”

The partnership with Boston City Lights grew from Donahue’s personal journey. Hired to teach at the University of Maine at Farmington in 2002, she discovered the old State Theatre (also known as Oddfellows Hall) was for sale.

“I fell in love with it,” she said. “I saw right away its potential as a retreat space for Boston City Lights performers and artists.”

City Lights has always operated on the principle of accessibility, she said.

“Whether in Boston, in Maine, on tour, or wherever, City Lights has always been free,” Donahue emphasized. “We believe kids need unimpeded access to this kind of training that leads to careers in the arts economy.”

While open to all levels, Donahue stressed the program is for “serious students only.”

“We mean that we are hoping for kids who want to be there, who are ready to work hard to improve, to take direction, to give it their all, 150%,” Donahue said.

The daily schedule is demanding:

• 7:30 a.m.: Breakfast for Boston overnight students; Maine day students arrive

• 8-8:30 a.m.: Stretch instruction

• 8:30-10:30 a.m.: Dance, new choreography

• 10:30-10:45 a.m.: Break

• 10:45 a.m.-noon: Vocals

• 12-12:45 p.m.: Lunch

• 12:45-1:45 p.m.: Instrument practice

• 1:45-3 p.m.: Rotating sessions in dance practice, theater, fencing, set design or music production

Students explore jazz, hip hop, modern and krump dance styles, in addition to vocals, instrumental performance, music production and visual arts.

“Theater is usually via the fencing number or via other skits,” Donahue said. “And local artist Ron Passarello teaches art sessions.”

The program’s educational goals include improving students’ depth and breadth in the performing arts, developing adaptability and resilience, and preparing them for real-world opportunities.

“Whether they become professionals or not, they’ll develop a sense of discipline and focus useful in any future,” Donahue said. “They’ll be impacted in self-development and confidence via performance. It’s a source of strong education for free.”

The culminating public show July 13 at Emery Community Arts Center on the UMF campus is a community highlight.

“It has provided a serious education in performing arts for 22 years,” Donahue said. “It’s fun for all ages, lively, a chance to see the work the students have done in the two weeks. It’s free. It also shows the commitment of UMF to its community.”

Support from the Emery theater and its technical director, Stan Spilecki, is instrumental, Donahue said.

“They make the show every year possible and put up with our last-minute changes,” Donahue said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program continued thanks to John Moore, who hosted performances at the Narrow Gauge drive-in, with Randy Gauvin managing sound.

Despite a last-minute cut in anticipated funding, Boston City Lights is covering this year’s program expenses.

“City Lights was supposed to have NEA (National Endowment for the Arts) funding for it this year, but the current administration pulled that funding and City Lights has footed the entire bill,” Donahue said.

Asked what makes it all worthwhile, Donahue didn’t hesitate: “I love seeing the progress made in the space of just two weeks. And I love seeing friendships flourish for years between kids from Boston and from Farmington.”

The free performance will take place Saturday, July 13, at the Emery Community Arts Center theater. The old State Theatre is at 231 Broadway in Farmington.