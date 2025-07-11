FARMINGTON — Farmington residents and LGBTQ+ advocates are speaking out against a recently adopted Regional School Unit 73 policy that they say discriminates against transgender students and puts the school district at legal and moral risk.

Bea Haines, a Farmington resident and administrative director of Franklin County Pride ME, submitted a letter to the editor of the Daily Bulldog expressing “deep concern over RSU 73’s decision to adopt a policy that denies the existence and rights of transgender students.”

The policy, according to Haines and fellow advocates, requires transgender students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth and restricts transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports.

“This policy does more than limit access; it sends a damaging message to trans and nonbinary youth that they are not safe or welcome in their own schools,” Haines wrote. “That message has real consequences.”

The RSU 73 board voted June 26 to direct the superintendent to revise all district policies under Title IX to recognize only two sexes, male and female. The motion, introduced by Director Tanya DeMillo of Jay, also called for sex-specific designation of bathrooms, locker rooms, overnight accommodations, and extracurricular activities, with all changes to be reviewed by the board’s policy committee before adoption.

The decision came after an executive session to receive legal advice and passed with three members in opposition. While the vote drew applause from some, others warned it could place the district in conflict with Maine law, which protects the rights of transgender students to use facilities consistent with their gender identity.

Haines noted the organization had previously reached out to RSU 73’s board and administration, offering training and resources on queer issues, but received no response.

“Franklin County Pride ME has had RSU 73’s board members on our radar for a while now,” Haines said, ever since “this last vote to completely disregard a decided Maine law in favor of appeasing an increasingly fascist administration who couldn’t care less about them.”

Angela Samperi, a fellow Farmington resident and board member of Franklin County Pride ME, said the decision violates the dignity and rights of transgender students. “Public education is not designed to reflect one set of beliefs — it’s meant to serve all students, regardless of identity, background, or family values,” she said.

Samperi referenced other school districts in Maine, including RSU 26 in Orono and Portland public schools, that have implemented inclusive policies. She pointed out that over 175 schools across the state participate in the Civil Rights Team Project and many work with EqualityMaine’s Safe Schools Program.

“These examples reflect how privacy, safety and inclusion aren’t mutually exclusive, they’re pillars of a supportive educational environment,” she said.

Franklin County Pride ME board member Gy Andrews said supportive, inclusive policies enhance student well-being. “As somebody who works at a school, I see the impacts of supporting trans students every day,” Andrews said. “When a student is feeling supported it helps them feel safer in their school environment. … They are able to trust their educator and not shy away from opening up to be their authentic selves.”

The group also raised legal concerns about the district’s decision, citing the Maine Human Rights Act and the 2013 Maine Supreme Judicial Court case Doe v. Regional School Unit 26, which affirmed the right of transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.

“This is a clear disregard for precedent,” Haines said. “This board is toying with the future of all their students, not only the ones they despise.”

In a statement provided to the Franklin Journal, RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert deferred comment to Board chair Shari Ouellette of Jay, who responded that she had “no comment at this time.”

In addition to submitting public comment, Franklin County Pride ME leaders say they have reviewed over 1,800 community responses about the policy. “It’s disheartening to see how many are hostile, intolerant, and not even from parents within RSU 73,” Samperi said. “In small towns like ours, many individuals likely hesitate to voice moderate or dissenting opinions due to fear of social backlash.”

Despite the controversy, leaders said the group is focused on constructive solutions. Samperi noted that gender-neutral, single-use restrooms have been suggested as a way to ensure privacy and safety for all students.

Franklin County Pride ME leaders said they have not ruled out legal action, but are focused on community education, resource sharing and organizing public engagement. “We will continue to provide support for students, parents and teachers who ask for it as well as directing people to RSU 73’s board meetings to express their opinions,” Haines said.

“We’re not being neutral, we’re signaling that some students are less worthy of dignity and safety,” Samperi said. “Anything less is not neutral, it’s neglect.”