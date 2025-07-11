SOUTH PARIS — Seventeen Maine communities are set to participate in another nationwide protest against U.S. domestic policies regarding civil rights of American citizens and crackdowns on immigrants and asylum seekers.

Good Trouble Lives On is described as a national day of nonviolent action to be held July 17, the day civil rights activist and Georgia U.S. Rep. John Lewis died five years ago.

The demonstration borrows its name from the phrase Lewis frequently used to describe actions challenging racial injustice from the time he became a leader of the American Civil Rights Movement in 1960 until his death in 2020.

Times for each protest vary by location. In Western Maine, people are asked to gather from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the corner of Fair and Main streets in Norway and South Paris. Western Maine Take Action is the local organizer of Good Trouble Lives On in Oxford County.

Scheduled protests in other western and central Maine towns will be held: at Bridgton’s Shorey Park off of Main Street from 5-6:30 p.m.; in Farmington at the U.S. Post Office on Main Street from 4-6 p.m.; and at Longley Bridge in Auburn from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Protests are also planned in Augusta, Belfast, Brunswick, Calais, Eastport, Freeport, Houlton, Machias, Portland, Rockland, Wayne, Wells and York.