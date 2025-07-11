FARMINGTON — A Phillips woman, who was charged in July 2024 of stabbing her boyfriend in the arm, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge in exchange for a delayed sentence.

Candance Dotolo, 45, pleaded guilty to a violation of condition of release at a Farmington court, according to court documents.

A charge of aggravated domestic violence was dismissed in a plea agreement.

The stabbing occurred on or about June 17, 2024, and caused a wound that required three staples to close, according to a Franklin County sheriff’s probable cause affidavit filed with the court last year.

A judge placed Dotolo on a 12-month delayed sentencing agreement that requires her to continue with mental health and substance abuse counseling as directed by the counselor. She also is prohibited from possessing and using dangerous weapons and is subject to random searches for dangerous weapons.

If she completes the agreement successfully, the charge will be dismissed. If she is not successful, she will be subject to an open sentence.

An attorney who represented Dotolo last year said at the time that she had a minimal criminal history with a conviction on a charge of drug possession.