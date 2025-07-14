FARMINGTON — A local businessman and a friend are recovering from burns and other injuries received in an apparent propane explosion when they attempted to clean an oven at a rental unit Saturday.

Firefighters and others responded to 153 Moore Ave. off High Street for what Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Tim Hardy said Saturday was believed to be a propane explosion.

Jon Bubier, 62, of Farmington and friend Mike Warren, 68, were burned and are at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Bubier is in critical but stable condition, according to his wife, Lois Bubier. He is in a medically induced coma for the pain, she said. The Bubiers own Ron’s Market and Redemption Center at 144 Franklin Ave., not far from Moore Avenue.

Doctors are scheduling his first surgery for skin grafts, his wife said. He was burned over 40% of his body on his face, arms, chest and back. The burns are worse on his arms and hands, she said.

They cut one of his arms in three different places to relieve the pressure, she said. “It’s a nightmare.”

After mention of the incident was posted on the Ron’s Market Facebook page, people responded — including those from other Farmington businesses — sending love and prayers and offering help.

Lois Bubier said she hasn’t been able to talk to Jon or Mike because they are not able to speak.

She didn’t know much about Mike Warren’s condition, she said. She knows he is in stable condition, and said he has a heart condition and the burns are making it more difficult for him. “He wasn’t burned as bad as Jon,” she said.

“(Jon) has a long road ahead of him, and both he and his friend could use your continued prayers,” the post on Ron’s Market Facebook page said. “A special thank you to the first responders and friends who were present (Saturday), you are all truly amazing and we can’t thank you enough. Thank you to our customers for your support on this journey.”