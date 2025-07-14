SALEM TOWNSHIP — A public hearing on a revised budget for Maine School Administrative District 58 will be held at 6 p.m. July 24 at Mt. Abram High School, 1513 Salem Road in Salem Township.

The proposal is $12.5 million, or $102,233 less than the $12.6 million voters rejected June 10 by a vote of 198-169.

The $12.5 million is $655,881 more than last year’s budget.

Directors made reductions Thursday in health insurance and workers compensation rates. In addition, some internal transfer of positions and hiring new staff at lesser cost than retirees also helped reduce the bottom line, district Business Manager Jennifer Pooler said Monday.

The district also had enough money left in the previous budget, which ended June 30, to make a payout to a retiree instead of taking it from the proposed budget, Pooler said.

“We did not make any additional reductions to student programs” than what were made in the proposed budget that failed, she said.

The new overall proposed amount does not factor in $25,000 for adult education that was approved in May.

The following amounts do include the $25,000 for adult education. Avon’s share would be $666,024, an increase of $34,989 or 5.54%; Kingfield, $2.2 million, an increase of $112,287 or 5.33%; Phillips, nearly $1.3 million, an increase of $98,896 or 8.32%; and, Strong, $1.3 million, an increase of $82,870 or 6.62%.

Whatever amount is set July 24 by voters from Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong will go to a validation referendum from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 in each town. The locations are: Avon Town Hall at 1116 Rangeley Road; Kingfield’s Webster Hall at 38 School St.; Phillips Town Office, 124 Main St.; and, Strong’s Forster Memorial Building at 14 South Main St.