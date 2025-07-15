JAY – Central Maine Power drone activity is scheduled for the Jay area this week as part of a survey of its overhead electric streetside line distribution equipment to support reliability and safety, the company said Tuesday.

Drone surveillance of lines was also done Monday.

The company, a subsidiary of Avangrid, will be conducting aerial surveys through the end of this year, including in Franklin and Oxford counties, where the surveys are ongoing this week. Androscoggin County will also be surveyed in the same way.

Crews are working in the Alfred, Portland, Brunswick and Rockland areas. Work will continue in the Fairfield, Augusta, Lewiston, Bridgton, Farmington, Skowhegan and Dover-Foxcroft communities over the summer.

For the first time CMP is pairing drones and vehicles on the ground to build and plan the grid for tomorrow, CMP spokesman Dustin Wlodkowski said.

It is also using advanced technology to help with the survey, including artificial intelligence, which will be used to quickly analyze all the images taken across the state and point out where repairs or upgrades are needed.

CMP is surveying 24,000 miles to check its asset conditions to make sure everything is safe, Wlodkowski said. It is the conditions of the streetside lines that are being surveyed now, not the larger overhead power lines.

The survey will not include customer-owned equipment such as service drops — attachments at homes or businesses — or underground services.

The project includes vehicles with exterior cameras to take photos of overhead electric equipment. When equipment issues are detected, crews will deploy drones and personnel on the ground to review before taking the necessary steps to upgrade and repair grid infrastructure.

These surveys will be conducted by authorized personnel and they will carry identification and their vehicles are branded with CMP logos.

The surveys will not require disruption of electricity service. Surveys are strictly of utility equipment, not private property.

Customers may notice photographers on the ground as well as drone operators working in CMP’s rights of way, in areas where it is difficult to photograph equipment from the road, according to a news release CMP sent in late March.

If customers have any concerns, they are urged to call CMP’s Customer Care Center at 800-750-4000 to speak with a company representative.