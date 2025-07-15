More lead dust found at Franklin County courthouse; testing done this week

FARMINGTON — An area of the second floor of the Franklin County Courthouse will be recleaned and retested for the second time because unacceptable levels of lead dust were found after windows were replaced, county Administrator Amy Bernard told commissioners Tuesday.

The cleaning will be done this week, she said.

The county purchased replacement windows for the upper floors of the Main Street building using $181,332.38 from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The first-floor windows were replaced in the spring.

Bernard told commissioners March 18 that a Community Concepts employee inspected the offices and found lead on the old windows and the sills. In April, the Maine Department of Labor cited the county for “serious violations” pertaining to the window replacement project. According to citation, “Employees at the Courthouse inspected the work of contractors, conducted cleaning, painting, other various maintenance tasks within the ‘County Offices’ room, which exposed them to lead.” The county paid a $700 penalty.

Bernard said in early July that the initial lead testing in June following the window and sill installations on the second floor, where the Superior Court is located, came back higher than the acceptable range. The county hired a professional to clean the area and another test still showed unacceptable levels of lead dust.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, no one will be allowed to use the area, including the Judicial Court System.

The clock tower on top of the courthouse will be turned back on once it is cleared of lead dust.

In another courthouse matter, the county received a letter from Matthew Miller, an engineer who inspected the third-floor of the in April.

“It has been determined the load is not to exceed 25 pounds per square foot, which means it cannot be utilized for office space or storage,” Bernard said.

About 25 years ago, an engineer tested the third floor for load-bearing weight and as a result the Superior Court clerk’s office was moved to the second floor because of load-bearing deficiencies. The new administration could find no documentation of that report.

Bernard said she is waiting for safety clearance to allow employees to clear the third floor of any stored items. Old furniture was moved out prior to the engineer’s report.