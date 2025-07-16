FARMINGTON — Downtown Farmington will come alive July 26 as Summerfest marks its 60th year bringing music, games, food and family-friendly entertainment to the heart of Franklin County.

The free, all-day event promises a wide range of attractions, from live performances and street vendors to interactive exhibits and high-energy competitions. Organized by the Farmington Downtown Association, the festival draws hundreds each year and continues to grow in scope and spirit.

A favorite event returning this year is the Amazing Summerfest Race, a fast-paced clue-hunting challenge coordinated by Joe Musumeci of Farmington Underground. Teams of two will navigate downtown solving puzzles for a chance to win prizes for time, costumes and team spirit.

At 11 a.m., children will take center stage during the ninth annual Children’s Parade, themed “Kids on Wheels.” Bicycles, scooters, wagons and other nonmotorized creations are welcome. Awards will be handed out at Meetinghouse Park following the parade.

Adding flair to this year’s parade will be a special appearance by the Woodside One Wheelers from Topsham. Known for their unicycling, juggling and stilt-walking routines, the young performers will also entertain crowds throughout the day.

Live music will be spread across three stages, featuring local and regional acts, including Lumus, The Bank Mules, Crooked Bill, Arizona Rose, Randy Gauvin, Jan & John, and Leigh Wilkinson. The main entertainment stage, a flatbed donated by Steve Brady of Brady’s Snowmobiles, anchors Broadway, while other musicians will perform at Meetinghouse Park and near the Food Court on Church and Main Streets.

The Food Court will offer a range of fare, including a chicken BBQ by the American Legion, Tex-Mex Express, The Sweet Life Kettle Corn, Eve’s Garden, The Family Table Kitchen and Bakery, and the Blue Crew Root Beer Stand.

Kids can enjoy a full day of activities in the park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a bounce house, petting zoo, carnival games, yoga and free sno-cones. Magicians Markus and Angelique Steelgrave will return with balloon art and illusions.

Farmington’s “Got Talent” competition also returns with expanded categories for performers of all types, from music and dance to skits and magic. Crooked Bill will help judge the competition.

The Mt. Blue High School Blue Crew Robotics team will display their creations, including fan-favorite R2-Blue2, a working robot that draws crowds each year with its impressive capabilities.

Over 50 vendors are expected at the Summerfest Marketplace, which will line Broadway and Church Street.

For more details or to sign up for the Amazing Summerfest Race, check out the Summerfest Facebook page.