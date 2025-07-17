Buck’s Ledge Trail for All in Woodstock gets first walk-through
About 15 Buck’s Ledge advocates from Woodstock and beyond tested the new, hard-packed trail built specifically as handicapped accessible. It took about eight weeks to complete and has been planned for the past few years.
Rose Lincoln began as a staff writer and photographer at the Bethel Citizen in October 2022. She and her husband, Mick, and three children have been part time residents in Bethel for 30 years and are happy...
More by Rose Lincoln
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.