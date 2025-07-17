1 min read

Ellie Houghton of Bryant Pond village, left, and Enock Glidden, center, of Bethel lead the first walk-through Wednesday of the completed Buck’s Ledge Trail For All in Woodstock. Trails, a scenic overlook and a picnic area will all be accessible. “This trail is meant for everyone, regardless of ability,” said Matt Coughlan, owner of Recon Trail Design, who led the construction of the trails. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)
Woodstock Town Manager Vern Maxfield, who is retiring July 31 after 37 years, is all smiles Wednesday at the first walk-through of the Buck’s Ledge Trail for All. Trails, a scenic overlook and a picnic area will all be accessible. “This trail is meant for everyone, regardless of ability,” said Matt Coughlan, owner of Recon Trail Design, who led the construction of the trails. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)
Ellie Houghton of Bryant Pond village participates Wednesday in the walk-through of the completed Buck’s Ledge Trail For All in Woodstock. Trails, a scenic overlook and a picnic area will all be accessible. “This trail is meant for everyone, regardless of ability,” said Matt Coughlan, owner of Recon Trail Design, who led the construction of the trails. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

Rose Lincoln began as a staff writer and photographer at the Bethel Citizen in October 2022.

