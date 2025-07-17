JAY — The Select Board voted Monday after executive sessions to give per diem firefighters a 5% wage increase and increase the code enforcement officer’s stipend to $15,000.

The increase for firefighters will raise the hourly wage by 90 cents, to $18.90. The raise is retroactive to July 1.

Part-time Code Enforcement Officer Ronda Palmer received an increase of $2,350 a year. Her stipend is paid from an environmental capital reserve account. Palmer is also the Town Office manager and town clerk. She has worked for the town for nearly 40 years.

Selectmen voted 4-1 for the increase. Chair Terry Bergeron, Vice Chair Tim DeMillo, Tom Goding and Lee Ann Dalessandro voted in favor; Selectperson Gary McGrane opposed.