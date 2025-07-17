JAY — The Maine Department of Transportation is taking public comment on an estimated $3.6 million project to create a roundabout at the intersection of state routes 133 and 156 at Bean’s Corner, as it is known locally.

It would be the first roundabout in Franklin County.

A roundabout would have traffic flow in a counterclockwise circular pattern instead of the four-way stop implemented in May 2024 at what the state calls a high-crash area.

“The roundabout remains the safest long-term solution at this location,” according to MDOT.

There were 35 crashes at the intersection from 2020 through 2022, according to the department’s data. It was listed No. 1 in the state for right-angle crashes with 28 in the past five years, according to the data. There have been five crashes since the four-way stop was installed.

It also is No. 1 in the state for fatalities, incapacitating injuries and non-incapacitating injuries.

Department representatives gave the Jay Select Board an overview of the proposal in 2023. Selectperson Tom Goding was the only one who voted against supporting a roundabout. He said he didn’t want to pay $3.6 million for people to drive around in a circle.

Statewide data show that roundabouts have reduced total crashes by 48% and injury crashes have been reduced by 69%. Roundabouts have also decreased crash costs by 70%, according to information provided by Martin Rooney, senior project manager for MDOT Highway Program.

The proposed design will be include full depth reconstruction of travel lanes and paved shoulders over an aggregate base course to accommodate a single-lane roundabout, MDOT said. The design includes new curbing along all approaches, cement concrete splitter islands, a central island with cement concrete truck apron, and realignment of roadway approaches to improve safety and reduce vehicle speeds.

The DOT is evaluating the best way to proceed and hopes to receive public input on the following:

• Option one is closing the intersection to speed up construction to less than one full construction season. It would include detours along U.S. Route 2 and state Route 4 that could add extra travel time and reduce property impacts.

• Option two is maintaining at least a lane of alternating traffic, which would add a second construction season but avoid a road closure.

• Option three is combining a full closure with detour routes and alternating lanes of traffic after the initial phase to get the majority of the work done in a single construction season.

Public comments will be taken until July 25. To submit online go to : https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/415913f8cfcf4fc5a5cc3039a8fe6dd4, which has a section link for comments. To submit in writing, by phone or email send to: Martin Rooney, senior project manager, Maine Department of Transportation, 24 Child Street, 16 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0016, or call 207-446-0364 or email [email protected].

The plan is to put the project out to bid in the fall of 2027, construction to begin in early 2028 and completion by 2028 or 2029, depending which of the three construction plans is chosen.