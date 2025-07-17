LIVERMORE — A full summer of historic charm and fresh, local fare is underway at the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center.

The popular Farm-to-Table Dinner series continues Friday , offering guests a locally sourced feast served in the barn from 6-8 p.m.

The evening menu features grilled chicken kabobs, warm potato salad, cold cucumber salad, sourdough bruschetta, and homemade ice cream with raspberry sauce, all made with ingredients from Maine farms.

Adult tickets are $45, and $20 for children under 10. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. Reservations are available at norlands.org.

The Friday dinner can also be paired with a Living History afternoon. For an additional $10, visitors can step into the past by attending “School in 1870” at 3:30 p.m., followed by a site tour at 4:30 p.m. led by Norlands interpreters.

Meanwhile, Living History Days continue each Saturday through August. From baking on a wood stove to playing 19th-century lawn games, visitors of all ages can explore the daily life of rural Maine in the 1800s. Historic mansion tours, storytelling, farm animal encounters and old-fashioned ice cream making round out the immersive experience.

Admission ranges from $12 to $18, with advance purchase discounts available. The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore off Route 4, about an hour from Portland.