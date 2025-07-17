WILTON — The Select Board accepted a $19,800 ATV trail project grant Tuesday to turn a town-owned property on Munson Street into a parking lot for ATVs and other recreational vehicles.

The grant will pay for upgrading the Munson Road property, near state Route 156, also known as Depot Street intersection, which would give access to the Whistle Stop Trail system, Town Manager Maria Greeley said in June.

The grant would allow the town to expand, grade and add gravel to the existing lot, and install signage. In addition, it would allow construction and excavation as well as signage to connect the parking lot to the Whistle Stop Trail system. The latter trail system is a 14-mile trail that runs from Jay to West Farmington.

The overall project cost is $22,000 and the town will be reimbursed up to $19,800, according to a letter to Select Board Chairman David Leavitt from Matthew Foster, state ATV coordinator in the Off-Road Recreational Vehicle Office, a division of Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands.

Up to $500 of the approved amount may be used for qualifying expenses related to landowner relations, including appreciation dinners, trash removal or off trail installation of state approved landowner relations signs.

The board also voted Tuesday to go out to bid for the work to be done. The deadline for filing a reimbursement is Nov. 30.

Greeley also told the board that she is struggling to get qualified candidates for the position of superintendent of Wilton Water and Sewer Department. Former Superintendent Dalton Plante left the position in May. The town has an ongoing project for a more than $7.5 million water line.

The board said they may have to think outside the box to come up with a solution to fill the position.