KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI — Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests gathered in Kansas City, Missouri, from June 29 to July 2 for the BPO Elks National Convention. During the convention, Aaron M. Allumbaugh, of Farmington, was installed as district deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the Central District of the Maine Elks Association and will serve a one-year term.

The BPO Elks is a patriotic and charitable organization in the United States of America and is committed to making its communities better places to live. Last year, the order donated more than $500 million in cash, goods, and services to the needy, students, people with disabilities, active duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations. In the 157 years since the order’s founding, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has made charitable donations totaling approximately $12 billion.

As part of the Elks’ ongoing commitment to helping students achieve their goals, the Elks National Foundation awards college scholarships worth a total of nearly $4.3 million each year. The Elks National Foundation also works to help local Elks lodges make positive changes in their communities, and this year, the ENF Community Investments Program will provide local lodges with nearly $17.6 million to help build stronger communities.

Through the Elks National Veterans Service Commission, Elks give their time, energy, and resources. Elks provide direct service to veterans at more than 380 VA medical centers, state veterans homes, and clinics; use grants to provide veterans with food, supplies, and support; and provide beds, supplies, and emergency assistance to veterans experiencing homelessness. Elks pledge never to forget our veterans and keep that pledge every day. To learn more and join in service, visit elks.org. For membership information, visit join.elks.org.