CHESTERVILLE — Karen Montanaro will perform “Tanzspiel” at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House Saturday, July 19, at 7 p.m. German for “dance-play,” the performance “Tanzspiel” draws on Montanaro’s deep roots in movement, mime, and dance to create theater with rare physical and emotional power showcasing what Donna McNiel of the Maine Arts Commission has called “a new art form, using the body as a descriptive tool — painterly, narrative, and lyrical.”

Montanaro is a solo performer, an award-winning choreographer, and the innovator of “mimedance.” She studied ballet at the Cantarella School of Dance, the Ram Island Dance Center, and on scholarship with the Joffrey Ballet School. She has danced professionally with the Ohio Ballet, the Darmstadt Opera Ballet in Germany, and has performed principal roles with the Portland Ballet Company. For more than a decade, Karen toured and taught internationally with mime master Tony Montanaro.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a nonprofit community resource located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville and is ADA accessible. Admission to Karen Montanaro’s performance is by donation at the door. For more information, visit chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 207-779-0660.