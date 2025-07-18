WILTON — Vacation Bible School will take place from Monday, July 21, to Friday, July 25, at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, 195 Route 2, in Wilton.

This year’s theme is “What a Mess!” Supper will be provided each night at 5:30 p.m., followed by Bible lessons, crafts, and games from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Monday through Thursday nights, please show up dressed in the messy theme:

• Monday: mismatched shoes and socks

• Tuesday: inside-out clothing

• Wednesday: messy hair

• Thursday: mismatched clothing

On Friday night, parents and friends are welcome to come for supper at 5:30 p.m. and to attend the closing program from 6-7:30 p.m., where the children will show you what they have learned.

There will be incentives for bringing a friend or two, bringing a Bible, learning a Bible verse, and dressing in the nightly messy theme.

Preregistration is very helpful. Call Judy at (207) 645-2468 to preregister or for more information.