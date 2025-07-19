FAYETTE — The town is looking into how to deal with an invasive plant in Tilton Pond and has asked for the state’s help in handling it.

According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, Town Manager Mark Robinson explained that an invasive aquatic plant, swollen bladderwort, has become a serious problem in Tilton Pond.

“Since then, the plant’s abundance has increased dramatically, and it now compromises Tilton Pond residents’ ability to enjoy their pond,” Robinson wrote. The plant has formed thick surface mats that hinder swimming and boating and may pose a danger to weak swimmers.

Robinson explained that the plant’s location upstream of other ponds in Fayette increases the risk of spread.

“It is likely that fragments of the invasive plant will travel to David Pond in the future, if they have not already,” he noted, adding that two nets have been installed to catch fragments. However, the threat to Parker Pond, Echo Lake, Lovejoy Pond and surrounding property values remains.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is actively monitoring the situation. MDEP officials have been in regular contact with local associations and visited the pond recently. A meeting to discuss control options is expected soon. Robinson noted that while Maine has little experience managing this species, diver-assisted suction harvesting is being tested elsewhere in the state and may be considered for Tilton Pond.

“I engaged the Department of Environmental Protection commissioner’s office to identify what could be the next steps … To what extent the town government can lend a hand is yet to be determined,” he said. “I wanted to ask for some patience and let DEP take the lead … I think they will take a more aggressive approach.”

He encouraged residents to help prevent the spread of invasive species by cleaning boats, volunteering for boat inspections, and watching for unusual plant growth.

“Once they arrive and establish in a lake, it is very difficult and often impossible to ever get rid of them,” Robinson said. Robinson also urged shoreline property owners to reduce runoff and nutrient loading by avoiding fertilizers, planting shrubs, and maintaining septic systems.

Leadership and appointments

The Select Board opened its first meeting of the 2025-26 fiscal year July 8 at Starling Hall with the nomination and approval of its new leadership. Lacy Badeau was reappointed as chair and Brian Holman was named vice chair.

Robinson, attending via Zoom, also provided updates on road projects, staffing and a growing environmental concern. He introduced Erin Reid, a summer intern who will take minutes and offer future updates on her role.

The board approved a broad slate of annual appointments. Jessica Leighton was reappointed as code enforcement officer and local plumbing inspector. Ron Hewett was named cemetery sexton.

Three appointments, fire chief, fire warden and civil emergency preparedness director, were made for Marty Maxwell, contingent upon election by the Fayette Fire Department.

Robinson was reappointed to multiple roles, including tax collector, town clerk, treasurer, General Assistance administrator, road commissioner, E-911 addressing officer, public information officer, registrar of voters and deputy moderator.

The board also appointed Kelly Burnham, Ron Quinn, Carol Strecker, Lori Beaulieu, Diane Polky, Belinda Lemay, Marjorie Bruen, Elaine Wilcox, Crystal Rose and Amy Rich as election workers.

Gene Matthews and Roy Krout were appointed to three-year terms on the Planning Board. Brent St. Clair and Joel Swimm were named to two-year terms on the Budget Committee.

In his town manager’s report, Robinson addressed the progress of East Road construction. “The hope is by the end of the month we’ll be ready to get surface gravel on the road and get it ready for pavement when it works for Spencer Paving’s schedule,” he said.

When questioned about a possible width change to Sandy River Road during reconstruction, Robinson said the difference was minimal. He said they negotiated with Manzer Construction, who bid on a certain width.

“It was a minor amount of money; it was under $10,000… probably half of that,” Robinson said. He emphasized the cost was justified, given the overall investment in the road.

The board also discussed worn down looking American flags around town. Members noted some flags were looking “rough” and called for improved lighting or removal. Robinson suggested solar lights as a potential solution and mentioned a cost-sharing grant with the Cole Transportation Museum to replace the flags. “They are in Bangor. I just need to pick them up,” he said.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 22.