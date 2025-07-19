LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board will hold a public hearing Aug. 5 ahead of its regular meeting, in preparation for the annual town meeting scheduled for Aug. 13.

The board authorized the replacement of town office windows using local vendors.

A discussion regarding vehicles on a Church Street property was tabled. According to Town Manager Carrie Castonguay, the town has been going back and forth with a buyer who wishes to retain the vehicles and sell them independently.

A citizens’ petition involving three ordinance changes from two residents is under review by the town attorney to verify signatures. The board agreed to table the matter until its next meeting.

Sewer due dates were set for Sept. 18, 2025, and Feb. 12, 2026, about a month before the approved property tax due dates of April 23, 2025, and March 19, 2026.

Castonguay announced the Recreation Master Plan is now available on the town’s website. A stakeholder debrief hosted by the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. in the meeting room.

Advertisement

Police Chief Ibrahim “Abe” Haroon reported that one officer is expected to attend the Basic Police Officer Training Academy next month. The department has received 33 applications, conducted 12 phone interviews, and has eight in-person interviews scheduled for next week.

Haroon said arrest numbers have risen with the warmer weather and school break. “It ties officers down and limits the time we are on proactive patrols,” he said.

He noted complaints about ATV use and minibikes on sidewalks, and credited community involvement for helping the department shut down significant drug activity. “It’s not the police officers that make the community safe — it’s the citizens of the community,” Haroon said.

He also emphasized the need for more specialized mental health training for officers, and mentioned recent active threat training at Camp Good News. An upcoming training in Farmington will address scams targeting the elderly.

In a follow-up email on July 17, Castonguay provided a summary of actions taken at the board’s July 10 meeting. The board eliminated a proposed article to use tax increment financing funds, reduced the sewer interest rate from 8% to 5% to align with Franklin County, and cut $16,155 from the General Government budget. Reductions included $10,000 from contingency, $2,500 from general assistance, $2,000 from TRIO software, $1,405 from computer hardware and servicing, and $250 from the annual town report.

The board also agreed to separate the code enforcement officer and planner roles into two departments and to eliminate the use of TIF funds for paying Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments dues and planning/economic development wages.

Discussions also focused on clarifying how reserve funds are presented in the warrant articles for capital projects and debt service. In the case of the fire truck loan, the board opted not to include $79,000 from reserves in the article, reducing the amount listed to $395,879.

Castonguay said there was general frustration over how best to communicate warrant information to voters. While explanatory language cannot appear on the ballot itself, it can be included in the warrant.