FAYETTE — With federal funding reinstated for a critical generator project at Starling Hall, Fayette Select Board Vice Chair Mike Carlson said he is focused on ensuring the work stays on track while the town continues to advocate for long-term investment in the historic building.

“There are various issues confronting the town that are occupying other board members’ time and attention,” Carlson said. “I’m happy to continue partnering with the town manager as the primary advocates to keep Starling Hall momentum from stalling.”

Carlson said the team has been pursuing grant opportunities to raise more funding for the effort.

“The town is eagerly awaiting word from Senator Collins’ office to find out if the Congressionally Directed Spending request that the town submitted in April 2025, will be selected and submitted for funding,” he said.

When the Federal Emergency Management Agency temporarily placed a hold on the grant, Carlson said the town responded with a multipronged effort. The town manager was in regular contact with the Kennebec County EMA director for updates and advocating for them to take steps to have the temporary hold removed, he said.

“At a regular Select Board meeting, I announced the generator grant was in jeopardy and asked that town residents contact our congressional delegation to request that the funding be reinstated,” Carlson said. “Friends of Starling Hall also posted on its Facebook page and website asking residents and supporters to do the same thing.

“I know that several members of our community and supporters of Starling Hall did in fact contact our congressional delegation to do what was requested. Although I don’t know for certain, I’d like to believe that it did have some impact in restoring the funding,” he added.

Initial concerns about needing a larger generator to support elevator access have since been resolved.

“As it turns out, a larger generator is not needed as previously anticipated,” Carlson said. “All contractors that submitted bids for the generator contract stated that the specs for the generators that were submitted would be adequate to power the building, including an elevator.

“With the Board of Selectmen having awarded the generator contract, the responsibility for supervising the installation and ensuring completion by the Sept. 30 FEMA deadline would be the responsibility of the town manager,” Carlson said. “The Board of Selectmen would be responsible for supervising his progress toward that goal.”

Carlson, who is also a member of Friends of Starling Hall, emphasized the significance of the building’s accessibility and resilience.

“Inclusivity for All Residents: Ensuring ADA compliance means that every resident — regardless of ability — has the right to use and enjoy Starling Hall,” he said. “Legal and Moral Responsibility: Meeting federal standards not only avoids legal challenges but signals Fayette’s commitment to fairness and dignity for all. Unlocking the Full Building: Accessibility upgrades like elevators and restrooms make all floors usable, expanding the scope for programs and public use.”

He also noted the importance of preparedness: “Emergency Shelter in a Remote Community: With few public resources nearby, Fayette relies on places like Starling Hall during critical moments. A generator and structural upgrades allow it to serve as a reliable warming shelter and meeting place during emergencies.

“Shielding an irreplaceable landmark: Starling Hall isn’t just a historic building, it’s one of Fayette’s few public assets. Investing in its resilience protects a vital piece of the town’s heritage.

“Smart Stewardship: Weatherproofing now saves money and disruption later. It’s a proactive strategy for a town with limited resources.

“Preservation for the Future of Fayette: As a rural town with minimal access to other public facilities, Fayette must protect and modernize what it already has. Starling Hall stands as a beacon of community, history, and hope,” Carlson said. “Making it accessible and storm-ready isn’t just an upgrade, it’s a statement: that every resident matters, and that Fayette values its past enough to invest in its future.”

Looking ahead, Carlson said, “I see the collaboration between the Selectboard and FOSH continuing on the same path that it’s currently on.”