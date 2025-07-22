DIXFIELD — By the start of 2026, public works will have a new plow truck.

At its regular meeting July 14, the select board voted 5-0 in favor of a recommendation by Public Works Superintendent Craig Woods to make the purchase out of the public works’ capital equipment account.

Woods noted that by ordering the single-axle Western Star with a plow and sander now, the town would have it ready to use during the 2026 winter.

The truck will come from Freightliner of Maine in Bangor for around $222,000, leaving around $211,000 in that account, according to Town Manager Alicia Conn.

Woods, who has been a Dixfield Public Works employee for 18 years and superintendent since December, said he’s trying to work with the board to think ahead regarding their fleet.

This purchase will replace the oldest frontline vehicle, from 2013. And thanks to the trucks purchased the last two years, the oldest truck in the fleet is a 2016.

Woods said he would like to see the town replace trucks after eight to 12 years instead of 15 to 20 years and “always running them until they fail.”

By doing this, not only will it provide added trade-in value, but the town will save on maintenance expenses, which tend to increase as a truck ages.

In other business, the board approved the appointment of Ricky Davis to the town Appeals Board. He joins chairperson Scott Blaisdell, Carol Gill, Jason Gurney and Janice Merrill. There remains two vacancies.

Conn announced that the Board of Appeals will hear the appeal of the approval of Irving’s migrant housing project at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ludden Memorial Library meeting room.

Some of the abutters and neighbors of the migrant housing project on Pine Street have filed an appeal to the Planning Board’s approval of the project.

Select board member Laurie Woodhead asked about the status of the new message sign.

Conn responded that it is expected to be set in place by public works the week of July 21, replacing the present message board in front of Ludden Memorial Library.

Last November, the board voted to spend an estimated $51,585 in federal pandemic relief money for a new electronic message sign and three “Welcome to Dixfield” signs.

The next select board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, at Ludden Memorial Library.