FARMINGTON — A fiber-optics training course touted as a workforce development opportunity for Franklin County is drawing some criticism after some students say they have still not received a promised $800 stipend after the course wrapped up in June.

The course was hosted by Franklin County Adult Education but financed and developed through a grant by Central Maine Community College’s Workforce Programming department.

The training, which has long been offered on CMCC’s Auburn campus, was brought to Franklin County to increase access for local residents seeking certification in a high-demand field.

“The hope was that local residents could take advantage of obtaining a workforce certification at no cost and earn an $800 stipend,” said Mary Redmond-Luce, director of Franklin County Adult Education.

However, some students have expressed concern that the stipends have not yet arrived, despite the class ending several weeks ago. According to CMCC Dean of Workforce Development Dwayne Conway, the delay stems from administrative timing and coordination between multiple organizations.

Conway acknowledged in a statement that the stipend paperwork was submitted later than he would have preferred. He explained that once submitted, stipends typically take four to six weeks to process, with holidays and office closures potentially adding more time.

He expects the checks to arrive “within the next few weeks” and said he will continue monitoring the process until it is resolved.

Instructor Vernon Weaver confirmed the stipend amount was $800 for the 120-hour course until June 30, 2025. As of July 1, the stipend increased to $1,500 for the same course duration.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, said he does not believe the stipend is coming. He also expressed doubt that the class would help him find a job.

Asked about student outcomes from the course, Redmond-Luce said it’s too early to determine how many participants will secure jobs in the fiber-optics field.

“We are hoping that all students who completed the class will be able to secure employment or improve their employment prospects with this new certificate,” she said. “Whether these students will enter fiber-optics work is dependent on the individual student.”

While she was not able to confirm if any job offers have been made, Redmond-Luce noted that the instructor shared employment leads and plans to continue supporting students who expressed interest.

“While the exact number will depend on industry hiring needs, all of our students gain the foundational skills required for working with fiber,” Weaver said. “We’ve built a program that gives them a competitive edge should they choose to pursue careers in fiber optics, and we’re confident many will have opportunities in this growing field.”

Weaver added that formal partnerships for direct job placement have developed, and there is strong interest from industry stakeholders in building a talent pipeline.

“We’re continuing to explore opportunities to coordinate with fiber-optics companies in the future, with the goal of creating pathways for internships, on-the-job training, and employment opportunities for graduates,” he said.

According to Weaver, all students who attempted the certification exam passed successfully.

“Students gained hands-on skills directly applicable to entry-level fiber-optics positions, including fiber cable preparation, splicing, and basic troubleshooting,” he said. “They also developed proficiency with essential testing equipment such as OTDRs (Optical Time Domain Reflectometer) power meters, and visual fault locators. Additionally, students earned an OpTIC Path Certification from the Fiber Broadband Association, demonstrating their competency and readiness for industry roles.”

Weaver believes the students are job-ready.

“In my professional opinion, supported by nearly two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry,” he said, “the students who completed this class are unquestionably prepared to enter the workforce with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed.”

He added that there has been contact from employers. “Beyond hiring inquiries, we’re actively building connections with local employers and telecom companies to ensure graduates are visible to industry opportunities,” he said.

When asked about student engagement, Weaver said they were ready to learn.

“Students in the first Farmington fiber-optics class adapted well to the material,” Weaver said. “Their engagement was strong, and they made measurable progress while gaining both technical knowledge and real-world application skills.”

He noted that students particularly excelled in hands-on training.

“Their mastery became especially evident during the hands-on portion of the curriculum, where they confidently applied what they had learned in a practical setting,” he said.

The equipment provided by Adult Education supported the training goals, Weaver said.

“While there are many possible configurations of equipment available in the industry, we have intentionally selected a well-rounded setup that fully supports the program’s goals and provides a solid platform for continued growth,” he said.

Students had ample time with splicing and testing equipment, Weaver said.

Regarding course structure, Weaver said he may introduce more real-world scenarios and varied hands-on activities in future classes. “Additionally, strengthening direct engagement with industry partners could enhance the connection between training and immediate job placement opportunities,” he said.

The training is part of a collaboration between the Maine Connectivity Association, the Harold Alfond Center and the Maine Community College System.

“This program not only equips students with industry-relevant skills but also helps address the growing demand for qualified fiber-optic technicians in our region,” Weaver said. “We’re continuing to explore opportunities for additional support, such as workforce development grants or employer partnerships.”

The next class is tentatively scheduled to begin about one week after the current cohort completes its training, and Weaver confirmed a class is already in session.

The success of the initial cohort has opened the door to future programming.

“CMCC has offered to extend the grant to Franklin County for another cohort during the fall semester,” Redmond-Luce said, adding that further discussions will be held this summer to assess community interest and program details.

“Franklin County Adult Education’s role was to advertise and provide the space for this class,” said Redmond-Luce. The organization was not paid to host the course, she said.

Though not part of this course, Franklin County Adult Education does offer workforce training options to incarcerated individuals at the Franklin County Correctional Facility, including Occupational Safety and Health Administration, ServSafe, and digital literacy certifications.

Redmond-Luce confirmed that job placement assistance is available. “For the fiber-optic students, as well as anyone in Franklin County who needs assistance with college or career planning, please contact our college and career adviser,” she said.

For more information about upcoming opportunities or to seek career support, residents can contact Franklin County Adult Education.