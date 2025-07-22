JAY — When officials from Jay and Wilton met Monday to discuss the future of their police departments, they looked to Pennsylvania for inspiration.

The Wilton-Jay Police Collaboration Committee plans to explore three options. While several members said they lean toward merging the two department into one, they will also look at a collaborative structure as well as contracting with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for coverage, with both towns seeking cost estimates.

Members also reviewed Pennsylvania’s Regional Police Guide.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has created a Governor’s Center for Local Government Services, which provides technical and financial assistance to support the regionalization of police services.

The state has more police departments than any other in the country, and many are too small to provide a full range of police services, the guide said. About 58% of the municipal police departments have less than 10 officers.

“The concept of regional policing is gaining favor among municipal leaders who are faced with stagnant or declining sources revenue,” the document said. “Currently, there are 41 regional police departments representing 143 municipalities. Most regional police departments are created to strengthen existing police services in the areas of administration, supervision, training, investigation, patrol and specialty services.”

“There is a lot of information,” Committee Chairperson Lee Ann Dalessandro said of the guide. “Maybe we don’t have to start fresh.”

The guide lays out seven steps that need to be taken to become a regional police service.

The first step is setting up a committee to explore options.

Representing Wilton on the committee are Town Manager Maria Greeley, police Chief Ethan Kyes, selectpersons David Leavitt and Keith Swett, and community members Amanda Lee and Mat Bickford. Representing Jay are Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, police Chief Joseph Sage, selectpersons Lee Ann Dalessandro and Terry Bergeron, and community members Lisa Bryant and Jennifer Lynch.

Each of the local departments has a $1 million budget.

On Monday, the group went over the pros and cons of each department. The departments could already share field training for officers, members said, with new officers receiving training from officers who specialize in certain aspects of police work, such as crash investigations, operating under the influence and drug recognition.

They could also participate in combined community events so that residents get to know officers in each department.

The two departments have a combined 116 years of experience, with 58 years in each department.

A combined department, they said — with larger patrol areas, more positions and more opportunities for advancement — could make it more attractive to recruits.

The committee also discussed legal liability, a governing board, insurance and other legal questions. Greeley and LaFreniere plan to reach out to Maine Municipal Association’s Risk Management Services, which insures both towns, to get answers.

The panel also looked at a question posed by Bickford about forming a quasi-municipal or interlocal public safety district in Maine, and at how to establish a county-based law enforcement cooperative and a municipality-owned public cooperation or authority.

The group plans to read the information presented to them before the next meeting set for 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Wilton Town Office.

Both Jay and Wilton plan to put information on the towns’ websites to make sure members of the public see it and can follow along.