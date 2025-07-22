MEXICO — A collection of painted rocks known as Roscoe the Snake will be slithering away after adorning the front of the Town Office for the past two years.

MEXICO — At the close of the July 15 select board meeting, new Town Manager Jack Gaudet noted the town is retiring Roscoe the snake, which had adorned the front of the Town Office its home for the past two years.

“We are looking to retire the snake out in front (of the town office). We trying to do some more work in that area,” he said.

Roscoe is a collection of a painted rocks in a long winding formation. It was an idea started by previous Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day and her office staff. During a Fourth of July celebration in the Mexico Recreation Park in 2023, a number of youngsters colored rocks that became part of the snake.

Gaudet said, “In the next two weeks, if anybody wants to get the rocks they had painted, please go get the rock(s). We want to move on and fix that area.”

One idea for where some of Roscoe’s rocks could go is in neighboring Dixfield.

There will be a free kid/family event on Wednesday, July 23 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in McGouldrick Park, 38 Dix Ave. in Dixfield.

Organizers are hoping people will paint a rock and help them grow their snake garden. Everyone is welcome to attend the free event, which will include games.