A red Kenworth dump truck adorned with a memorial banner honoring Craig Starbird rolls through Main Street during the Pierpole Days parade in Strong. Starbird, a longtime organizer and beloved community member, died earlier this year. (Courtesy photo)

STRONG – Pierpole Days, Strong’s annual three-day summer celebration, wrapped up July 13 after drawing hundreds of visitors to community events over the weekend. The name refers to Pierre “Pierpole” Paul, a Wabanaki settler who arrived in the area in the late 1700s.

Blake Richards beams in a sparkly red dress during the children’s parade at Pierpole Days in Strong. The event featured costumed kids, decorated bikes, and plenty of sweet treats. (Courtesy photo)

Festivities kicked off with an art and photography contest featuring more than 65 entries. Judges struggled to select winners from the “robust field,” according to organizers.

Friday evening featured Strong’s Got Talent, where local performers took the stage, followed by a fundraising dessert auction that saw strong bidding on donated treats.

Saturday’s lineup opened early with the Strong Health Center 5K at 9 a.m., drawing more than 50 runners and walkers of all ages across a community-supported course. Family-friendly fun filled the day, including favorites such as duck races, a giant waterslide, face painting, pony rides, balloon twisting, a petting zoo, book sale and garden demonstrations.

Young participants groom a cow while sheep graze nearby during the animal showcase at Pierpole Days in Strong. The hands-on event gave children a chance to connect with farm life and show off their livestock. (Courtesy photo)

A new addition, the “high noon knockout” boxing-style contest offered a $100 prize, cheering spectators on. Over 40 cars participated in the Crusin’ Car Show, and a “Music Through the Decades”-themed parade went down Main Street offering cash prizes. This year’s parade was dedicated to the memory of Craig Starbird, a longtime organizer who died earlier this year.

The celebration capped off Saturday evening with live music by the band Cadagan at Legion Field, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

Sunday events opened with a breakfast buffet hosted by Strong’s Methodist church as a fundraiser. Later the children’s parade, this year featuring race cars, superheroes and animals, led into bicycle races at Strong Elementary School.

 

Chloe and Mauve Ames show off their banana-themed float during the children’s parade at Pierpole Days in Strong. Dressed as cheerful minions, the pair earned smiles and applause from paradegoers. (Courtesy photo)

