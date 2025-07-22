RUMFORD — Two large housing projects — one for handicap and support housing; the other for starter housing — are being proposed for Rumford Center Village, said Code Enforcement Officer Richard Coulombe on July 21.

“These are two really good projects. Hopefully, they get approved and everybody is for it. We need housing,” he said.

The proposed projects call for 23 house lots on the 11-acre site of the former Rumford Center School building on the Andover Road, and the other project consist of traditional homes enhanced with supportive smart technologies to promote independence on 5 acres next to the former Lufkin School at 1378 Route 2, which is now the museum for the Rumford Historical Society.

Coulombe said Three Peaks, LLC is planning to build starter homes off the Andover Road site of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes in structures about a story and a half high, “depending on the number of bedrooms they want. And they will market them. Depending on how well they go, they could build them all in one shot, or sell one, build one.”

He said owner Justin Glad is out of California, but has ties to Maine. “His dad, Bill Glad, built a subdivision in Greenwood in the late 1980’s.”

The land was purchased from Sunday River Area Corporation of Greene.

Coulombe said, “They’re going to match the village that’s already up there, so that it doesn’t stick out. They will keep the ATV and snowmachine trails, and will build a road that loops around (this project).”

The other project is by 3i Housing of Maine, from Topsham.

Paul Linet, founder and president of 3i Housing of Maine, said they are creating an “old-fashioned” New England-style neighborhood that includes 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom single-family homes, a few two-story duplexes, and two apartment buildings with 16 rental apartments, all on approximately 5.5 acres of a 40-acre parcel. The design will fit seamlessly with its surroundings and adjacent properties.

“Our goal is to create a neighborhood with several housing options affordable to individuals and families at various income levels. Planned shared amenities include a neighborhood garden, common area, and playground,” he said.

Linet said the individual homes will be designed to exceed conventional ADA-compliant construction. Rather than using unsightly ramps or inconvenient entrances, the homes will follow principles of Universal Design—creating spaces usable and accessible by everyone, regardless of age, size, or ability.

All homes will incorporate smart home technologies to support people with physical disabilities or those wishing to age in place. These features allow the home to adapt as someone’s needs change over time.

“We plan to conserve the back 35 acres and are working with local organizations to explore ways to ensure the land is accessible for community use,” said Linet.

He said they recognize the shortage of essential direct care workers and the adverse impact that reality has on the daily lives of so many families in our state. “As such, we expect to offer financial incentives to help attract and retain this critical workforce in the Rumford area.”

Coulombe said a portion of these projects are in the flood zone that was affected by the 1987 flood and the flood of December 2023.

“With both projects, fill has been brought in to elevate lots that were low to one foot above base flood elevation. So once they get approval, they will be able to start surveying out the lots and get ready to build,” he said.

Coulombe said, “I’ve gotten some concerns from people saying ‘oh, it’s going to be a mobile home park,’ ‘it’s going to Section 8 housing’ and all this — no.”

“If anything, this is going to raise your property value. I’ve spoken with assessors and I’ve spoken to realtors. They build these two projects, their values are going to go up. They’re not going to go down,” he noted.

Coulombe said the town has sent out abutter notifications for the next Planning Board meeting. The Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6 in the Rumford Falls Auditorium at the Town Hall.

“People can ask questions. We’ll be glad to answer them. Then, at the regular meeting afterwards, the board will act on the application,” he said.

Coulombe said the 3i Housing project application is a month ahead of Three Peaks, LLC, so the board will be acting on the 3i Housing project on August 6.

He said the Glads will submit their formal subdivison application with the board at that meeting.

Coulombe said the board will either deem their application complete, or request more information on the application. If it’s complete, abutters will be notified about the public hearing on that project at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 3.

Regarding the impact these project these projects could have in Rumford, Coulombe said, “You get the people here, then you get the businesses that are following it.”