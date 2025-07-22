RUMFORD — A pair of retaining walls will soon be replaced, one for Strathglass Park and the other for York Street.

The Select Board on July 17 approved bids from White’s Yardworks of Rumford. White’s owner Roger White submitted the low bids for the park, $59,200, and for York Street, $18,600.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of two new 2025 police Ford Interceptor vehicles at $47,843 a piece from Quirk Ford in Augusta. Police Chief Tony Milligan said one is the department’s traditional yearly vehicle purchase. The other is a vehicle for a second K9 team, with the department keeping the existing 2018 K9 vehicle for a few months longer.

Milligan said the department will be utilizing the dealership’s municipal police lease program, which will extend tax-free payments over five years.

The board approved spending $116,875 from the sewer capital account for 15 sewer telemetry controllers for pump stations. The remaining five pump stations will be voted on when the cost for sewer telemetry controllers are known.

A five-year agreement for fire coverage with the town of Byron was approved for $2,000 per year.

The following appointments were approved:

• Judy Sanborn, three-year term for the Appeals Board, with Kevin Saisi moving down as alternate

• April McLean, three-year term on the Parks and Recreation Commission

• Seth Flynn, three-year term with the Rumford/Mexico Sewerage District