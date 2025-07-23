Avon is the only town in Maine School Administrative District 58 in Phillips so far that won’t explore withdrawing from the district.

Avon residents voted 36-23 Tuesday to oppose sending a letter of intent to the district board of directors and the state commissioner of education to begin the multi-step process to withdraw.

Residents in all four towns in the district — Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong — have submitted petitions to put the withdrawal measure before voters. Towns where voters have chosen to move forward on the 22-step withdrawal process will have to hold a final vote at the end of the process to decide on whether to officially withdraw.

Strong and Phillips residents have already voted to start the process and officials in each town have appointed residents to serve on a withdrawal committee. Phillips voters approved sending the letter of intent by a 71-64 vote on May 20 and Strong residents voted 124-61 on May 8 to do the same.

The Kingfield Select Board has set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Webster Hall in Kingfield to allow residents to discuss the matter. A vote is set from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Webster Hall at 38 School St.

Kingfield Town Manager Leanna Targett said selectmen will decide at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the hall on whether to add a dollar amount to the warrant article to pay for any expenses related to the proposed withdrawal, including legal fees.

“I have advised the board that it should be a minimum of $50,000,” she said.

District Superintendent Laura Columbia said Wednesday that it is up to each town do what is right for it.

“When I first came into this position, I quickly realized that our district needs to come up with a long-term plan for our district to achieve financial stability,” Columbia said. “And I completely understand all of the different factors our district and our towns are facing when it comes to funding public education. I do believe in staying together as a district and working towards a plan together, but each town needs to decide what makes sense for them.”

The school district’s budget was voted down June 10, with Avon and Kingfield as the only towns where voters approved it, by a total vote of 198-169.

A public hearing on a revised budget for MSAD 58 will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Mt. Abram High School, 1513 Salem Road in Salem Township.

The proposal is $12.5 million, or $102,233 less than the budget that failed in June. The proposed spending plan for 2025-26 is $655,881 more than last year’s budget.

Whatever amount is set Thursday will go to a validation referendum from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 in each town. The locations are: Avon Town Hall at 1116 Rangeley Road; Kingfield’s Webster Hall at 38 School St.; Phillips Town Office, 124 Main St.; and Strong’s Forster Memorial Building at 14 South Main St.