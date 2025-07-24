ANDOVER — Event after event, the 45th annual Olde Home Days celebration Aug. 1-2 promises another year of small-town spirit and summertime fun in Andover.
Rules are posted for the ever-popular amateur photography contest, the flower contest and the high-energy lawnmower races. These events and many more draw enthusiastic participation and thousands of spectators each year.
Sharon Hutchins and her brother, Pete Coolidge, are co-chairs again this year. Amber Cooper is the treasurer. Committee member Makayla Wells has been a big help, Hutchins said.
This year’s T-shirts, designed by Wells, feature a vintage camera with the Andover Earth Station in the lens, capturing the 2025 theme of “Andover Through the Years.” Early buyers are already wearing theirs around town.
On the Town Common, food vendors and local crafters will be set up both days, alongside a 50/50 raffle including a Fender guitar. A crowd is expected at the gazebo for the $1 Olde Home Days pins, also called buttons, which are like raffle tickets — the more you buy the better your chances of winning. After the Common events, Grimaldi Field heats up for the lawnmower races.
Hutchins said right up until the day of, they are looking for more gifts for the button raffle.
New this year are the Backseat Sulky Driver contest, as well as the bounce house and water slides for the kids.
A shuttle will run continuously throughout the day connecting the Common, Grimaldi Field and the library so attendees won’t need to move their cars.
The celebration wraps up Saturday night with a community dance at the Lone Mountain Campground Pavilion.
The schedule is:
Friday, Aug. 1
5-8 p.m. — Art show across from Mills Market
6:30 p.m. — Live Music on the common
All evening on the common – T-shirts, buttons, 50/50 raffle sales and food vendors
Saturday, Aug. 2
All day — Parking and shuttle service to the Common — Western Maine Transportation, Grimaldi Field
All day — T-shirts, buttons, 50/50 raffles, food and crafters on the Common
8 a.m.
-
Coffee, donuts and cookie walk — Andover Congregational Church
-
Road Race — Registration 7-7:45 a.m., Andover Elementary School, 85 Pine St.
-
Antique/Classic and Hot Rod Cruise-in — Akers Field
-
Registration at Grimaldi Field — open show and throw, Mountain Misfits
9 a.m. — Mountain Misfits Highland Games — Grimaldi Field
9 a.m.-12 p.m. — Amateur Photography Contest and exhibit at Town Hall
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Flower show — Historical Society Building
10 a.m.
-
Parade — Line up at 9 a.m., judging at 9:30 a.m. — Whites Field (Prizes: $300, $200, $100)
-
Bike, wagons, carriages line up at 9 a.m., judging at 9:30 a.m. — Tennis court
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Children’s games & activities, including a bounce house, a dry water slide and a wet 18-foot wet slide — ball field next to Mills Market
11 a.m.
-
Barrel train following parade at the fire station
-
Backseat sulky driver contest, registration 9 a.m. — Tennis court ball field
-
Art show across from Mills Market
-
Fly casting contest — Morse Field
-
Antique tractor pulls — Grimaldi Field
11:30 a.m. — Chicken Barbecue — fire station
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Women’s skillet toss, registration at 11 a.m., competition at 11:30 a.m. — Field left of Mills Market
11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Book sale & basket raffle — Andover Public Library
12-2 p.m. — Corn hole tournament, sign up beforehand — field left of Mills Market
-
4 sets; 2 competitive, 2 social
1 p.m. — First button draw, guitar draw; 2:30 p.m. second button draw — Common Gazebo
1-2 p.m. — Hymn sing — Andover Congregational Church
3 p.m.
-
Adirondack chair draw — 3:30 p.m. 50/50 draw — Andover Service Circle booth
-
Ellis River Riders Gymkhana show — Airport Road
4 p.m. — Mowta Speedway lawnmower races — Grimaldi Field
6:30-9:30 p.m. — Dance at Lone Mountain Campground Pavilion — Only Hope Band
Olde Home Days began in 1980 following the 175th anniversary of the town in 1979, after many participants urged the committee to continue with a yearly celebration.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.