A Wilton man is accused of hitting a woman in the face with a gun, cutting her foot with a knife, threatening to shoot her in the head and sexually assaulting her.

Wilton Officer Stephen Charles arrested Brian M. Brewer, 34, on Monday on charges of two counts of gross sexual assault, domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Convictions on the charges carry a range of penalties from up to five years in prison to a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Brewer is being held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

More charges are pending in the case, Wilton police Chief Ethan Kyes said Thursday.

According to a Wilton police affidavit filed at Franklin County District Court, Charles responded Monday to a third-party report of a domestic violence assault. The caller told Charles she was worried about her female friend who had called her.

Charles went to the residence where the friend was reported to be staying and met with Brewer, who opened the door with a semi-automatic handgun pointed out the door in Charles’ direction, the affidavit said. Once Charles identified himself a police officer and told Brewer to drop the gun, he did.

After Brewer denied that anyone else was there, Charles heard the sound of a woman, the affidavit said. He entered the apartment and found the woman visibly upset coming out of a bathroom. The woman was initially afraid to talk because she thought she was going to be arrested for drinking alcohol and violating bail conditions in another county. Charles told her he was there to help her and she gradually explained that Brewer allegedly physically and sexually assaulted her.

She told Charles she told Brewer to stop or she would scream and alert neighbors, the affidavit said. Brewer allegedly put the gun barrel to her forehead and told her he would shoot her.

The woman told Charles she thought Brewer would kill her, the affidavit said. She also told police that Brewer “pistol whipped” her with the firearm in the face and she had a visible split lip. Charles also saw bruises on the woman’s arms.

Police talked with Brewer and then arrested him and took him to county jail.

Wilton police Lt. Brian Lynch interviewed the victim the next day at a hotel room. She said she had met Brewer through an online dating service.

The woman told Lynch that in another incident Brewer had held a knife to her neck as he attempted to assault her again, the affidavit said. She fought back and kicked Brewer while trying to get away. She said that while she was kicking and trying to get away, Brewer cut the bottom of her foot with a knife.

In an additional incident, the affidavit said, the woman told police she tried to escape and Brewer caught her and dragged her across the floor, which had left marks on her shins.

The victim had gone to the hospital and medical staff took photos of her injuries when she had the sexual assault kit completed.

Lynch made sure the victim had contact information for police and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services.

HOW TO GET HELP

IF YOU or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, you can call the statewide Domestic Abuse Helpline at 1-866-834-4357 to talk to someone who can help. You can learn more online here.

IF YOU or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, you can call the statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 1-800-871-7741 to talk to someone who can help. You can learn more online here.

IF YOU or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can call 1-800-871-7741 for free and confidential help 24 hours a day.

TO LEARN more about sexual violence prevention and response in Maine, visit the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault website.

FOR ASSISTANCE during a mental health crisis, call or text 888-568-1112. To call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, call 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

FOR OTHER support or referrals, call the NAMI Maine Help Line at 800-464-5767 or email [email protected].