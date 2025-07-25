Sarcomas are a rare type of cancer that form in bone, muscle, nerve, tendon, and other soft tissues in the body. Sarcomas occur when immature bone or soft tissue cells have a change in their DNA and become malformed. These eventually form a mass that affects nearby tissue. These tumors form most commonly in the torso, legs, or arms and are rare in adults, accounting for less than 1% of adult cancer diagnoses. Most adult sarcomas are soft tissue sarcomas originating in soft tissue such as the prostate, kidney, and brain.

Bone cancer refers to a group of cancers that form in bone tissue. There are several types of bone cancer, including Osteosarcoma, Ewing’s Sarcoma, and Chondrosarcoma, all of which primarily affect children. Although any bone can grow these sarcomas, the thigh, upper arm, and shin bones are most common.

The term “primary” bone cancer refers to cancer that starts and remains in the bone tissue, while “metastatic” bone cancer refers to cancer that has spread to the bone tissue from another source. The goal of screening is to gain treatment before cancer cells spread (metastasize).

Approximately 1,500-1,700 new childhood cases of these sarcomas are diagnosed each year. There are over 70 subtypes of sarcoma, accounting for 16,000 sarcoma diagnoses per year in the U.S. Although rare, any lump or unexplained bump (especially in children) calls for further investigation and even a visit to your provider. Isn’t it better to get assessed and rule out something more serious than to miss the signs and lose valuable time needed for treatment?

Risk factors for developing these cancers include:

• Exposure to certain toxins like plastics, wood preservatives (phenols), and herbicides — all very common in our modern world

• Exposure to radiation, such as radiation therapy for another condition

• Lymphedema and certain genetic conditions are linked to sarcomas as well

Symptoms to look for include:

• A new lump with or without pain

• New, unexplained back pain

• Unexplained weight loss

• Reduced range of motion of an arm or leg

• Swelling, pain, or redness unexplained

• Fatigue, fever, or weakness

Sarcomas can mimic injuries and therefore go unnoticed, especially in children. It is important to check with your provider if you notice any changes or new unexplained lumps or bumps with or without redness and pain. When in doubt, get a medical assessment. Early diagnosis is so important as these cancers respond well to treatments, which can include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and often surgery. Your provider will have more information about which treatment is best for your specific situation.

It is easy to ignore a painless lump or bump especially when you are busy with activities and our short summer, but we would like to stress that a visit to your provider and a simple X-ray to rule out something more serious can be peace of mind and allow you to carry on with your summer or pursue more information if needed.

About the Author: Ann Morrell is a practicing Registered Nurse and Health Content Writer. Her varied 12+ years of nursing experience ensure that her content provides technical information with practical insights.

Screening is a cornerstone of cancer control. Cancer screening tests increase the chance of finding cancer early, when treatment is likely to work best. With some types of cancers, early and regular screening can prevent the occurrence of cancer.

I Screen, You Screen is a monthly initiative of the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine to share information with the public about the importance of early cancer detection and screening. Each month, there will be a focus on a different cancer, including some of the possible signs and symptoms that should prompt a conversation with your primary care provider.