WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service is now accepting applications for its upcoming agribusiness trade mission to Mexico City, Mexico, scheduled for Nov. 3-6. U.S. exporters interested in exploring trade opportunities in Mexico’s dynamic agricultural market must apply by Thursday, July 31.

“Strengthening export opportunities for American farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses is a top priority of USDA,” said Deputy Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Michelle Bekkering. “This trade mission will connect U.S. producers with key buyers in Mexico, expanding economic opportunities, supporting rural prosperity, and keeping American agricultural products globally competitive.”

Mexico was the largest export market for U.S. agricultural products in 2024, with sales totaling more than $30 billion, supporting approximately 190,000 U.S. jobs. Agricultural trade between the United States and Mexico under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement reached nearly $79 billion in 2024 and has shown consistent growth over the last decade.

To ensure the protection of U.S. livestock herds, in June, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Leslie Rollins launched a Bold Plan to combat New World Screwworm by protecting our border at all costs, increasing eradication efforts in Mexico, and increasing readiness. USDA also announced the groundbreaking of a sterile fly dispersal facility in South Texas. This facility will provide a critical contingency capability to disperse sterile flies should a NWS detection be made in the southern United States.

Growing U.S. exports to Mexico are supported by factors such as rising disposable income among Mexico’s upper middle class, familiarity with U.S. products and food trends, and strong demand for high-quality agricultural goods.

Consumer-oriented products represent the largest share of U.S. agricultural exports to Mexico and have increased by more than 75 percent between 2020 and 2024. USDA anticipates strong export opportunities across several product sectors, including:

Advertisement

• Beef, poultry, and related products

• Dairy products

• Seafood

• Tree nuts

• Pet food

• Baking and food processing ingredients

Additional opportunities exist for U.S. products such as animal feed, rice, pulses, seed potatoes, and livestock genetics.

During the trade mission, U.S. agribusiness representatives will connect directly with buyers from Mexico City and surrounding regions through business-to-business meetings, market briefings, site visits, and networking events led by FAS staff and regional experts.

For more information or to apply, see the Mexico Agribusiness Trade Mission webpage. The application deadline is Thursday, July 31.

The Mexico trade mission is part of USDA’s broader 2025 export promotion strategy. Recent trade missions to Thailand, Guatemala, Hong Kong, and Peru have delivered measurable success for U.S. exporters. Applications are now closed for the trade mission to Taiwan. To learn more about FAS agribusiness trade missions, visit fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-missions.