STATE — In celebration of its 25th Anniversary, WinterKids has launched the 25 Days of Movement Challenge – a free, statewide initiative designed to get families moving outdoors together this August. Participants receive a downloadable digital guide packed with over 100 screen-free activity ideas and can enter to win incredible prizes from Maine Outdoor Brands, including a $250 L.L. Bean gift card, a family rafting trip from Northern Outdoors, and Maine Made products from FLYN, Kit Supply + Co., Marin Skincare, and Running Peas.

“This guide is full of easy ways to get outside and have fun as a family,” says Kristel Hayes, WinterKids’ Marketing Manager, who developed the program. “Most activities require no special gear or associated cost, all are low-barrier, and the real value comes from building new habits of getting outside together every day.”

How it works:

· Register free between July 21 and August 13 at winterkids.org/25-days-of-movement

· Complete one outdoor activity daily between August 1 – September 7

· Submit your completed tracker by September 7 for a chance to win prizes

The 25 Days of Movement Challenge is part of WinterKids’ year-long celebration of 25 years of helping Maine children develop healthy habits through outdoor play and education. It was developed in alignment with Maine’s 10-Year Outdoor Recreation Economy Road Map, and in partnership with Maine Outdoor Brands and the Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation.

To register for the 25 Days of Movement Challenge, please visit winterkids.org/25-days-of-movement.