KINGFIELD — A new board chair was elected, a school withdrawal petition advanced, and residents were reminded of three upcoming election-related dates during the July 21 Kingfield Select Board meeting at Webster Hall.

Selectman Hunter Lander was unanimously appointed as board chair, following a nomination by outgoing Chair Wade Browne. “Everybody should have a turn, I truly feel that,” Browne said. Lander, who joined the board in 2022, will now lead meetings alongside Vice Chair Morgan Dunham.

SCHOOL BUDGET AND WITHDRAWAL VOTES

The board accepted a petition to begin the process of withdrawing from Maine School Administrative District 58 and scheduled the first required vote for Sept. 16. A public hearing on the matter will take place Monday, Aug. 18, as required by law.

A separate vote to approve the school budget, being held for a second time, will take place Tuesday, Aug. 5. As Town Manager Leanna Targett noted, “Each town must hold elections from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.”

Concerns were raised about how absentee ballots are being handled.

Advertisement

“I am really worried about our voting rights and if the school board doesn’t do it correctly and we have to do another vote,” Targett said. She asked permission to consult the town attorney, citing difficulties in getting clear answers regarding the timeline for providing time for citizens to know about the upcoming vote from the Maine Municipal Association.

“Every time we call MMA, they never give an answer,” Lander added.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WORK SESSION SET

A work session was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss new Tax Increment Financing grant opportunities for projects that promote job creation or retention.

“We have recently funded the line item in our TIF that will allow us to provide grant funds that have a clear path for economic development,” Targett said. During the meeting, she added that the TIF framework “needs to be brought back to the table and revamped.”

RESIGNATION FROM SCHOOL BOARD

The board formally accepted the resignation of Ben Davis from the MSAD 58 School Board, effective July 8.

“It’s been an honor to serve in this role. It has been a meaningful experience,” Davis wrote in a letter read aloud by Targett. “This was not an easy decision, I need more time for other commitments like family. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

Advertisement

Browne expressed regret and gratitude: “Thank you for staying as long as you could.”

The board agreed to advertise the vacancy promptly.

TOWN MANAGER UPDATES

Targett reported that the transfer station’s burn pile is now open and street sweeping is underway. A lengthy discussion followed about the town’s email subscription list, which some residents said was unreliable. “We have (announcements) on our Facebook. We have numerous avenues to get info to people,” she said.

A few plowing applicants have been interviewed, Targett said, though qualified commercial drivers are scarce. One candidate declined the position after accepting a better-paying offer. Browne asked whether municipalities are exempt from commercial driver’s license requirements; Targett agreed to verify.

COMMUNITY REFLECTIONS

The select board praised the recent Kingfield Days celebration. “It was a good time, the only thing I could say bad about it was there were too many fun things to do at one time,” Browne joked.

Selectwoman Kimberly Jordan reflected on the community turnout, noting how neighbors lingered even as the evening settled in: She said after bingo, she saw silhouettes of people still out in paddleboats, enjoying themselves as the sun went down.

The board expressed interest in hearing directly from school board members before the September withdrawal vote. “We don’t have enough information,” Browne said. “We owe it to the townfolk to make sure voters understand what they’re being asked.”

The next select board meetings are scheduled for Mondays, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18, both at 6 p.m. The TIF grant work session will be held Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.