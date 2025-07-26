FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue school district, RSU 9, board of directors elected new officers at its July 22 meeting and quickly turned its attention to pressing concerns about delayed federal funding that could leave a $255,000 shortfall in the district’s budget.

Gwendolyn Doak was unanimously elected board chair, and Gloria McGraw was chosen as vice chair. Richard Ruhlin was named voting delegate to the Maine School Boards Association’s annual delegate assembly. The board also welcomed two new members: Patricia “Patty” Hastings of Chesterville and Griffin Mayhew of Wilton.

Shortly after the reorganization, Superintendent Christian Elkington informed the board that the U.S. Department of Education has placed a hold on FY25 funding for programs such as Title II-A and Title IV-A, which typically support intervention and enrichment services. For RSU 9, the estimated impact is $255,220.

“We’re not alone in this,” Elkington said. “But it will have real effects on what we can offer students if the situation doesn’t change.”

He outlined three potential responses: waiting in hopes the funding is restored, using $160,000 in carryover funds while reducing planned class size increases, or cutting positions funded by the grants.

Despite the uncertainty, Elkington reported that the number of open positions is the lowest it has been during his five years as superintendent. “We continue to have very good progress in hiring,” he said.

The board unanimously approved the purchase of 231 iPads through the Maine Learning Technology Initiative. With the state covering $479 of the $499 cost per unit, the district will pay only $20 per device, totaling $4,620.

The board also voted 14-0, with two abstentions, to join a private plan through Guardian Life Insurance to meet the requirements of Maine’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave Program. Director of Finance Alison Gamache presented the plan, which will cover 467 employees at a rate of 98 cents per $100 in taxable wages. The rate is guaranteed through 2028.

Board members approved a new postage meter contract, signed updated town assessment forms, and adopted policy revisions clarifying quorum and voting procedures. The 2025-26 board and committee meeting schedule was also approved. Committee assignments will be made by Chair Doak in the coming days.

The board unanimously approved the annual Mt. Blue High School cross country team field trip to Acadia National Park. It also reappointed Dr. Emily Jacobs as district physician at a cost of approximately $2,000. Jacobs, now affiliated with Reading Fairview Hospital, received high praise from Elkington.

“Dr. Jacobs has been outstanding to work with,” he said. “In the four-plus years I’ve been here, she served on some committees, she’s willing to both give her opinion and if she’s not sure, she collects other opinions from other doctors across the state. She’s outstanding to work with.”

The Blue Crew robotics team will remain at Mt. Blue Campus for the 2025-26 school year. A planning committee composed of students, mentors, administrators, and potentially an RSU 73 staff member will develop longer-term recommendations by February 2026.

Elkington expressed thanks to Michael and Susan-Boyce Cormier for establishing a new scholarship at Mt. Blue High School for graduating seniors pursuing careers in education. He also acknowledged Franklin Savings Bank for working behind the scenes on a potential Tax Anticipation Note in case of a state budget freeze, calling it the only local bank willing to assist.