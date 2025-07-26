FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors voted unanimously to elect Gwen Doak as board chair during its July 22 meeting. Doak previously served as vice chair.

Also, Blue Crew robotics team founder Richard Wilde addressed the board about his recent resignation.

CODE OF ETHICS, CALENDAR APPROVAL

During the first reading of the board’s code of ethics, Doak urged fellow members to keep students at the center of all decisions. “Think of children first,” she said.

In the communications section, Superintendent Christian Elkington shared that the 2025-26 school calendar had been approved.

“The big issue with our calendars is that there can only be five dates that are dissimilar,” he said, referring to state regulations regarding the different schools within RSU 9.

SUMMER PROGRAMMING AND STAFFING

Assistant Director of Special Services Mike Hanson reported that RSU 9’s summer programming had concluded.

“We had about 60 students in grades K through 12, and 24 to 30 staff members. It went really well, and we’re already planning for next year,” he said.

Elkington said the district has had a successful hiring season.

“It’s been a very good spring and summer. We continue to get outstanding candidates,” he said, thanking the hiring committees for their work.

During public comment, computer technology instructor Richard Wilde of Farmington delivered a heartfelt farewell after 26 years with the district.

“I’m not here just to say goodbye, but to express deep gratitude and a firm belief in what education can and should be,” Wilde said.

He spoke passionately about his work founding and mentoring the Blue Crew Robotics team, calling it “more than a club, it’s a launch pad for future engineers, leaders, and change makers.”

Wilde said his decision to step down followed a series of events that challenged the values he upheld throughout his career.

“When I spoke out about the decision to relocate the team off campus, I did so not for myself, but for the students who deserve to be heard. I was told, ‘We are just a club.’ But I’ve seen firsthand how this program rivals any credit-bearing course in rigor, commitment, and impact,” he said.

He closed by thanking his colleagues and reaffirming his dedication to the students.

“You are the reason I stayed as long as I did,” Wilde said. “You are the reason I’ll keep fighting for programs like Blue Crew, even from the outside.”

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Elkington shared updates on new state legislation, including LD 1248, which expands school staff’s ability to act when a student is at risk of harm.

“If there’s imminent injury, we can now act sooner,” he said. “We don’t have to wait, we can intervene before things get too difficult and give students the assistance they need.”

Asked whether homeschool families are enrolling in district schools, Elkington said there’s been some movement, particularly in the elementary grades. “We usually see a few transfers in the older grades,” he said. “Enrollment numbers are in the 260 to 320 range, depending on the school, and may continue to shift.”

On adult education funding, Elkington reported good news. “About $1.2 billion in federal funds have been released for 21st century programs,” he said. “We’re part of a grant with three other communities, so that was welcome news. The remaining funds are still under review.”