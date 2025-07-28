WILTON — Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church Street in East Wilton, (207) 645-3764, announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge for all children.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

The Maine Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination because of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, age, physical or mental disability, genetic information, religion, ancestry, or national origin. For more information, contact the above-identified institution.