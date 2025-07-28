U.S. Senator Susan Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that she advanced $59,063,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects throughout Maine in the fiscal year 2026 Interior and Environment Appropriations bill.

Included is a request of $1.25 million for the Canton Water District to upgrade drinking water infrastructure in Canton.

The bill, which was officially approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee last week, now awaits consideration by the full Senate and House.

“Maintaining and upgrading drinking water and wastewater infrastructure is vital to strengthening the economic and environmental health of communities throughout Maine,” said Collins. “This funding would help to ensure Mainers continue to have access to clean, safe drinking water and functioning sewer systems while preserving Maine’s natural resources. As the Chair of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for this funding as the appropriations process moves forward.”

This funding advanced through the committee’s markup of the 2026 Interior and Environment Appropriations bill — an important step that now allows the bill to be considered by the full Senate.