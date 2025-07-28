U.S. Senator Susan Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that she advanced $6,000,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending for Maine after-school programs and child care in the fiscal year 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Appropriations bill.

Included is a $3 million request by Rumford to support the construction of a child care and community center at the site of Rumford Elementary School. The school will be turned over to Rumford next January when the new pre-K to 8th grade Mountain Valley Community School opens in Mexico.

The bill, which was officially approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee last week, now awaits consideration by the full Senate and House.

“Access to affordable after-school programs and child care helps promote financial stability for families while benefiting Maine’s small businesses and local economies,” said Collins. “This funding would support the next generation of Mainers, helping to ensure students and their families have the skills, tools, and support needed to achieve their goals. As the Chair of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for this funding as the appropriations process moves forward.”

This funding advanced through the committee’s markup of the 2026 THUD Appropriations bill — an important step that now allows the bill to be considered by the full Senate.